Jammu and Kashmir: K9 dogs help authorities track hidden drug stashes

The J&K Police K9 Dog Squad has emerged as a frontline force in the newly launched 100-Day Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyan. Deploying the specialised canine unit aggressively is drastically accelerating the pace of narcotics detection. No matter where smugglers hide narcotics, it tracks them down.

K9 Dog Squad has achieved unprecedented breakthroughs since the anti-narcotics operation was launched. In Anantnag, K9 units successfully exposed hidden subterranean bunkers in back-to-back 48-hour operations, leading directly to the recovery of 3.9 kg of concealed charas. In Tral, a raid assisted by the K9 unit pinpointed a cache containing 3.8 kg of ground cannabis, 250g of charas powder, and 168g of solid heroin-like substance hidden inside a residential home. Wherever raids are conducted, the K9 is on the frontline.

Also Read: J-K anti-drug crackdown: 147 arrested, Rs 3.7 cr assets attached in Anantnag

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These Dog squads are deployed at major checkpoints, like in Srinagar at Jahangir Chowk, Hazuri Bagh, and New Bus Stand in Budgam, roads leading to the airport and railway stations, to screen vehicles instantly. Besides Srinagar, a squad team is deployed in every district with its personal handlers. Those Specialized canines assist security forces during targeted Cordon and Search Operations (CASO) at the residences of suspected drug peddlers.

Driven by these enhanced capabilities, the J&K police registered 521 FIRs and jailed 518 drug traffickers, 478 kg of narcotic drugs, and 13,427 pieces of psychotropic substances(tablets/capsules) have been seized, valued at approximately Rs 7 crore. Besides, the police attached 28 movable properties and 21 immovable properties (including a commercial complex worth Rs 2 crore) valued at Rs 16.13 crore acquired via narco-funding. 27 residential structures built on state land by identified drug lords using criminal proceeds have been demolished in just the recent 28-days in Jammu Kashmir since the crackdown started. At transit checkpoints, the handler guides the dog in a clockwise pattern around a vehicle, directing its snout toward wheels, trunks, undercarriages, and door joints.

K9 units are also used during Cordon and Search Operations (CASO), which has rapidly doubled the overall police efficiency. K9 teams have expanded surprise searches across 10 districts of Kashmir, specifically targeting logistics points around colleges, schools, and pharmacies.

K9 Dog Squad units are strategically deployed across major transit hubs, vulnerable boundary checkpoints, and known drug trafficking hotspots throughout both Central, South, and North Kashmir.

Squad functions through a synchronized blend of a canine's acute sensory capabilities and the tactical expertise of its human handler. Each dog works exclusively with one designated police handler who interprets the animal’s micro-movements, changes in breathing, and body language. While the dog focuses entirely on scent detection, the handler maintains situational awareness to protect the canine from hostile crowds or hazardous environments. A tracking dog possesses up to 300 million scent receptors, allowing it to detect microscopic drug particles drifting in the air. Even if a drug peddler wraps narcotics in multiple layers of plastic, grease, or coffee powder, the canine easily isolates and detects the specific chemical scent profile of the contraband.

The training of the J&K Police K9 Dog Squad involves a highly structured, rigorous program that transforms selected puppies into precision biological detection tools.

Handpicked breeds, primarily Labradors, German Shepherds, and Belgian Malinois, undergo basic socialization, environmental exposure, and toy-drive development.

The core phase where canines learn to identify specific contraband scents, such as charas, heroin, brown sugar, and synthetic drugs. 3 months of additional training is given, pre-deployment training under actual local conditions, acclimating the dogs to high-stress scenarios like crowded checkpoints or noisy search environments.

Also Read: J-K police launch surgical strike on Narco-Terrorism after dismantling terror network