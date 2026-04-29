Jammu and Kashmir: Kulgam Police carry out rapid urine drug tests on drivers on NHW

In a focused drive aimed at ensuring road safety and curbing drug abuse, Kulgam Police today conducted rapid urine drug abuse tests on drivers plying on the National Highway within district limits. The checking drive was carried out to identify drivers operating vehicles under the influence of narcotic or psychotropic substances, which pose a serious threat to public safety and can lead to fatal road accidents. Several drivers were screened during the operation using rapid testing kits.

Kulgam Police stated that such drives will continue in the future as part of their zero-tolerance policy against drug abuse and their sustained efforts to keep roads safe for commuters. Persons found involved in drug consumption or related illegal activities shall be dealt with strictly under the law.

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"In a focused drive aimed at ensuring road safety & curbing drug abuse, Kulgam Police today conducted Rapid Urine Drug Abuse Tests of drivers plying on the National Highway within district limits," said the Police on X.

SSP Kulgam, Shri Anayat Ali Chowdhary, IPS, appealed to transporters and drivers to stay away from drugs, obey traffic regulations, and cooperate with law enforcement agencies in the larger interest of public safety. He also urged citizens to share any information related to drug peddling or abuse with the police so that timely action can be taken.

Kulgam Police later also arrested 5 more drug peddlers and recovered substantial quantity of contrabands from their possession.

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Notably, Kulgam Police have been conducting anti-drug awareness programme under the “Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyan” as part of its sustained efforts to combat the menace of drug abuse.