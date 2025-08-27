Jammu And Kashmir Landslide: PM Modi Condoles Loss Of Lives, Prays For Injured

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed condolences to the people who lost their lives in the landslide near Ardhkuwari at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi.

"The loss of lives due to a landslide on the route to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Temple is saddening. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. The administration is assisting all those affected. My prayers for everyone's safety and well-being," he said in a post on X.

