Jammu And Kashmir LG Dismisses Two Employees For Anti-National Activities

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, dismissed two government employees— one from the Police Department (Assistant Wireless Operator) and the other from the Public Works (R&B) Department (Senior Assistant)—under Article 311 of the Constitution of India, for their deep involvement in anti-national activities.

The actions of the individuals listed below had come under the adverse notice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies, which found them heavily involved in activities detrimental to the interests of the state, including terror-related activities.

Basharat Ahmad Mir, Assistant Wireless Operator in the Jammu and Kashmir Police Department, son of Ghulam Mohammad Mir and resident of Upper Brein, District Srinagar, had been under intelligence surveillance based on credible inputs. He was found to be in continuous contact with Pakistani intelligence operatives and was sharing critical and sensitive information regarding security installations and deployment with enemy elements.

Despite being a trained police official posted at a sensitive location with access to vital national security information, he chose to act as an active conduit for adversarial forces. His actions posed a grave threat to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, with the potential to compromise broader national security interests.

Ishtiyak Ahmed Malik, Senior Assistant in the Public Works (R&B) Department, son of the late Ghulam Rasool Malik and resident of Shitroo Larnoo, District Anantnag, has been identified as an active member of the proscribed unlawful association Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir (JeI-JK), and a terror associate of the banned terrorist organization Hizbul Mujahideen.

As a key functionary of JeI, he played a critical role in strengthening the organization within his area of influence. He facilitated the creation of a network of sympathizers who later became Overground Workers (OGWs) and foot soldiers for Hizbul Mujahideen—a group responsible for numerous terrorist attacks targeting Indian security forces, politicians, government functionaries, civilians, military establishments, and critical infrastructure.

Malik covertly supported Hizbul Mujahideen by providing food, shelter, and logistical support to terrorists. He played a significant role in aiding, abetting, and guiding terrorist activities, especially in South Kashmir. He also provided crucial intelligence regarding the movement of security forces, enabling terrorists to evade capture and launch counter-attacks, often resulting in casualties among security personnel.

The administration has reiterated its zero-tolerance policy toward anti-national elements exploiting government service for unlawful and terror-related activities.