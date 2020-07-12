Jammu and Kashmir: Lockdown to be re-imposed in Srinagar from July 13

Jammu and Kashmir: In the wake of rising coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar will go for another lockdown starting from Monday (July 12, 2020).

During this lockdown all non-essential activities will be stopped, movement of only vehicle with pass will be allowed. Fine will be imposed and strict legal action will be taken against those not following the rule said the authority.

A official said “ lockdown will be re-imposed in various areas of the district Sunday midnight adding that the relaxations will be given area-wise after reviewing the COVID situation in the areas.

Taking to Twitter, Deputy commissioner srinagar Shahid Chowdhry said, ''In view of major spike in Covid, w’ll have to carve out containment zones for effective restrictions in different areas of Srinagar. Local cooperation is solicited in best interest of public health.''

The areas under containment zones include - Ahmednagar, Lal Bazar, Badamwari, Hawal, Nowshehra, Illahi Bagh, Dulara Bagh, Ghulab Bagh, Khimber, Sheribhat Zadibal, Soura, Alamgari Bazar, Kathi Darwaza, Buchpora, Harwan, Zabarwan Colony, Khayam, Munawarabad, Khanyar, Rainawari Jogilankar, Saida Kadal, Barbarshah, Bishembar Nagar, Nehru Park, Khankah, Naid Kadal, Bohri Kadal, Kalshpora, Aali Kadal, Dalal Mohalla, Eidgah, S R Gunj, Goripora, Nawa Kadal, Kawdara, Watal Kadal, Habba Kadal, Baghwanpora Lal Bazar, Fateh Kadal, Nawa Bazar, Zoonimar Saidapora Achan, Kak Sarai, Safa Kadal, Nowhatta, Rajouri Kadal, Chattabal, Balgarden, Sanant Nagar, Tulsi Bagh, Indira Nagar, Hyderpora, Galwanpora, Bhagat, Bagh-e-Mehtab, Mehjoor Nagar, Padshahi Bagh, Parimpora, MIG Colony, Iqbal Abad Bemina, Boys hostel Bemina, Hamzah Colony, Hamdania Colony Bemina, Wazir Bagh, Jawahar Nagar, Chanapora, Ram Bagh, Natipora, Barzulla, Soiteng, Khanmoh, Nowgam,Naik Bagh, HMT, Mujgund, Lawaypora, Narbal, Qamarwari, Rajbagh, Maisuma, Batamaloo, Alochi Bagh, Mandir Bagh, Pantha Chowk, Batwara, Rawwalpora, Humhama, Zaffron Colony, Zero bridge, Sonwar, Sarai Bala, Takanwari, Naseem Bagh and Hazratbal.

DC Srinagar further said, ''No entry and exit will be allowed without a movement pass from the red zone in case of essential services,” adding, ''no civilian or employee shall be allowed to come out or go inside a red zone without a valid movement-proof.''

The administration will also informed that the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) will prepare a roaster of sanitization, and the SMC team will be accompanied by health and revenue teams during the sanitization.

Meanwhile, 25 zonal officers will be immediately conveyed by the Control Room about these decisions and ensuring that they are present in the field.

The decision to re-impose restitutions have been taken in a high level meeting chaired by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).