Jammu And Kashmir: Mainly Dry Weather Likely, IMD Issues Warning for Landslides, Cloudburst In Hilly Areas

Jammu and Kashmir is set to witness a dry spell amid warning for landslides and cloudburst in hilly areas. According to the Meteorological Centre Kashmir, the weather will remain mainly dry across Jammu and Kashmir, but it cautioned about the risk of landslides, mudslides, shooting stones, and cloudbursts at vulnerable locations, advising people to stay away from riverbanks, nallahs, loose structures, and mountain climbing.

The Director of the Meteorological Centre Srinagar said the past 24 hours recorded light rainfall in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, with Bhaderwah receiving 6.0 mm, Batote 6.2 mm, Jammu 5.4 mm, Katra 5.0 mm, Banihal 1.3 mm, Qazigund 0.6 mm, while other areas witnessed drizzle.

As per the forecast, the next three hours are expected to remain partly to generally cloudy with mainly dry weather across many places. The subsequent outlook also suggests mainly dry conditions.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The advisory cautioned of possible landslides, mudslides, cloudbursts, and shooting stones at vulnerable locations, urging people to avoid riverbanks, nallahs, streams, mountain climbing, and unsafe structures. Meanwhile, traffic officials said vehicles are plying normally on Mughal Road and Srinagar–Sonamarg–Gumri (SSG) Road as per the advisory. However, the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) remains closed due to damage at multiple stretches between Jakheni and Chenani. Sinthan Road also continues to remain closed.

Meanwhile, the water in rivers like the Jhelum, Chenab, and Tawi is continuously receding. However, it is still above the danger level. People living near the rivers in low-lying areas should stay away from their homes.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has noted that rainfall activity across northern India is expected to be above normal for the week of August 29 to September 4. This follows a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, which is driving moisture into the region.