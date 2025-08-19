Jammu And Kashmir: Minor Girl Killed By Elder Sister In Ganderbal, Accused Held

In a tragic incident, police have arrested a minor girl for murdering her younger sister in Ganderbal after a body of a 14-year-old girl was recovered on the Batsar–Sehpora road, which triggered panic and shock in the area.

The brutal crime sparked outrage among locals, leading to protests demanding justice for the victim.

A case was registered under relevant sections of law, and the police launched a swift investigation into the circumstances of the girl’s death. Within 48 hours, the elder sister, who is also a minor, was arrested for her involvement in the murder.

Addressing a press conference, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ganderbal, Khalil Poswal, confirmed the breakthrough. “A case was registered immediately after the discovery of the body, and our investigation quickly pointed to the role of the deceased’s sister,” he said.

According to police findings, an altercation between the two sisters escalated into violence. During the confrontation, the elder sister allegedly struck the younger one with a rod, resulting in her death.

The shocking incident has drawn widespread condemnation. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah described the murder as “heinous” and expressed deep anguish over the loss of such a young life. He called for stringent punishment, stressing that justice must be ensured.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and assured that the case will be taken to its logical conclusion.