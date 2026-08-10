/Jammu and Kashmir on high alert ahead of Independence Day amid fresh terror threat inputs

A high alert has been issued across all districts of Jammu and Kashmir following fresh intelligence inputs about potential terror threats ahead of Independence Day celebrations on August 15.
Security forces have significantly stepped up security measures across the Union Territory. Mobile checkpoints, vehicle and individual frisking, drone surveillance, K9 dog squads and enhanced CCTV monitoring have been activated across all districts.
According to officials, the heightened security comes amid concerns that terrorists could attempt attacks to disrupt the Independence Day celebrations and create instability. The measures come on top of the already elevated security posture following recent terror attacks in south Kashmir districts and online threats targeting Kashmiri Pandits.
Mobile checkpoints, or nakas, have been increased across both urban and rural areas, including major highways such as the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), city entry and exit points and other sensitive locations. Security personnel are carrying out detailed checks of vehicles and individuals, verifying identities and inspecting luggage and vehicle compartments.
Quick Response Teams (QRTs), bomb disposal squads and anti-sabotage units have also been kept on standby.
Aerial surveillance has been strengthened with drones being deployed to monitor key routes, public spaces and vulnerable areas in real time. K9 dog squads are being used to detect explosives and sanitise areas, while CCTV surveillance has been expanded at strategic installations, markets, transport hubs and areas near the borders.
Night patrolling and area domination exercises by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Border Security Force (BSF) have also been intensified.
The multi-layered security grid covers both the Kashmir Valley and the Jammu region, with special focus on south Kashmir, border districts and possible infiltration routes along the Line of Control and the International Border.
Security agencies are simultaneously working to track terrorists linked to recent incidents, ensure the safe conduct of the ongoing Amarnath Yatra and secure Independence Day events across the Union Territory.
Officials have appealed to people to cooperate during security checks, remain alert and immediately report any suspicious activity or objects to the nearest security post. The heightened security arrangements are expected to remain in place until the conclusion of Independence Day events.
The coordinated efforts of multiple agencies are aimed at maintaining peace and preventing any attempt by terrorists to disrupt the Independence Day celebrations.
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