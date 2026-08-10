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Jammu and Kashmir on high alert ahead of Independence Day amid fresh terror threat inputs

The multi-layered security grid covers across Kashmir and Jammu region, with focus on south Kashmir, border districts and possible infiltration routes along the Line of Control and the International Border has been placed. 

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 05:44 PM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 05:44 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir on high alert ahead of Independence Day amid fresh terror threat inputs
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

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Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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Jammu and Kashmir on high alert ahead of Independence Day amid fresh terror threat inputs
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