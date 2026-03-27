Jammu and Kashmir on high alert amid input of possible terrorist attack

Jammu and Kashmir is currently on high alert following specific intelligence intercepts warning of major IED attacks targeting security convoys or movements on highways and in crowded areas.

Intelligence inputs indicate that terror groups are planning major IED attacks specifically targeting Army, CRPF, and J&K Police convoys or their other movements. The threat is serious for the next 72 hours, starting from today.

Agencies fear a tactic where an IED blast is immediately followed by indiscriminate firing to maximize casualties, potentially drawing responders into an ambush.

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There is no official confirmation yet on which terror group may be behind the planned attack, as the alert does not name any specific group. However, sources point toward Pakistan-backed modules like Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) or Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) or their offshoots like The Resistance Front (TRF).

Keeping in view the intensity of the threat, all security forces have been asked to take strict precautionary measures to mitigate risks.

Forces have been advised to limit non-essential patrols and movement. Two days of dry days for security convoys or movements have been issued; no security forces convoy will do movement on any highway, be Jammu Kashmir highway, the Srinagar Leh Highway, the Srinagar-Baramullah, Srinagar- Kupwara, Srinagar-Uri highway.

Mandatory use of bulletproof vehicles and bulletproof clothing for soldiers for all travel and operations has been made essential if movement is done on highways, towns, cities, and on checkpoints where frisking is being done.

Mobile checkpoints have been established in crowded areas of cities; every passing vehicle and bike is being properly checked and searched. People have been asked to remain vigilant if any suspicious activity, movement, person, or vehicle is noticed; they have been asked to inform the nearest police stations or camps.

There is heightened focus on sanitising routes, camps, and installations to detect planted explosives. Surveillance has also been intensified along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border. Terrorists earlier also tried to do an IED attack, but alert forces foiled the attack in time.

In February, security forces successfully detected and destroyed IEDs in Baramullah, Janbazpora, and Safapora in north Kashmir.

Meanwhile, a Pakistani terrorist was recently eliminated during a foiled infiltration bid in the Uri sector on the night of March 14-15, 2026. Over the last 24 hours, massive searches operation were also launched in forest areas and villages living near the forest in Kashmir-Jammu, and in the Chenab Valley.

Furthermore, a joint cordon and search operation was also launched by SOG Keller, CRPF 14th BN, and 20 RR in the forest areas and adjacent villages of Dunadoo, Pehlipora, Zampathri, Batfojan, and Shukroo in Shopian district.