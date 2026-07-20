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Jammu and Kashmir on red alert as flash floods, landslides kill 14; Amarnath, Vaishno Devi Yatra remains suspended

12 people were killed and dozens injured in flash floods in Poonch and Rajouri, resulting in property losses worth crores of rupees.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 03:33 PM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 03:33 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir on red alert as flash floods, landslides kill 14; Amarnath, Vaishno Devi Yatra remains suspended
Image Credit: Damaged structures lies on a road after flash floods triggered by intense rainfall in Rajouri district (IANS)

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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