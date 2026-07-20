/Jammu and Kashmir on red alert as flash floods, landslides kill 14; Amarnath, Vaishno Devi Yatra remains suspended

Jammu and Kashmir remains on red alert after relentless rainfall triggered flash floods, landslides and shooting stone incidents across the Union Territory, claiming 14 lives over the past two days. The India Meteorological Department (MeT) has forecast heavy to extremely heavy rainfall until July 23, prompting authorities to suspend the Shri Amarnath Yatra for the second consecutive day and intensify emergency preparedness across the region.
Just a few hours of intense rainfall exposed the city's drainage infrastructure, leaving nearly 60 locations across Srinagar waterlogged. Residents and commuters questioned the effectiveness of the Srinagar Smart City project after roads and marketplaces were submerged following heavy downpours.
As forecast by the MeT, intense rainfall led to rapid water accumulation in both downtown and uptown areas. Localities including Khanyar, Nowhatta, Babademb, Safa Kadal, Rajouri Kadal and Eidgah were among the worst affected. Major roads such as MA Road, Residency Road, Lal Chowk, Boulevard Road and Alijan Road, along with neighbourhoods including Batamaloo, Hazratbal and Bagh-e-Mehtab, witnessed severe waterlogging.
Overflowing drainage manholes allowed water to enter several shops, while submerged roads brought traffic to a crawl. Vehicles, including cars and autorickshaws, were seen moving through waterlogged streets, causing long traffic jams and forcing pedestrians to wade through flooded roads.
Residents criticised the Smart City Mission, saying the city's basic infrastructure failed after only a few hours of rain. Many expressed concern that continued rainfall could lead to flood-like conditions.
Jammu and Kashmir is currently under the influence of a strong western disturbance. The MeT Centre has issued a red alert across the Union Territory, with the highest impact expected over the upper reaches of south Kashmir and parts of the Jammu division, including Poonch, Rajouri and the Chenab Valley.
In its advisory, the MeT warned that between July 20 and July 23, the region will witness repeated spells of rain and thunderstorms, with many places receiving heavy rainfall at regular intervals.
The heaviest rainfall is expected over the Pir Panjal range, covering districts such as Kathua, Samba, Udhampur, Reasi, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch, Baramulla and Anantnag. The advisory warns of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, flash floods, landslides and rising river levels, which could severely disrupt normal life across several districts.
According to official data, rainfall recorded on Monday included:
Rainfall was even more intense in the Jammu division:
Poonch recorded the highest rainfall in the Union Territory during the period.
With more intense rainfall expected over the next two days, authorities have suspended the Shri Amarnath Yatra until further orders. Schools, which were scheduled to reopen after the summer vacation, will also remain closed until Wednesday.
District administrations have issued advisories outlining safety measures, established control rooms and deployed quick response teams to deal with any emergency arising from the adverse weather.
The precautionary measures follow widespread devastation caused by the ongoing spell of rain. On Sunday, 12 people were killed and dozens injured in flash floods in Poonch and Rajouri, resulting in property losses worth crores of rupees.
On Monday, the death toll increased after two more people lost their lives in separate shooting stone incidents along the Doda–Jammu National Highway, taking the total number of fatalities to 14 as Jammu and Kashmir continues to battle one of the season's most severe weather events.
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