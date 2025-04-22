Jammu And Kashmir: One Killed, 3 Tourists Among Six Injured In Terrorist Attack In Pahalgam

Kashmir Terror Attack: In Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists opened fire at a group pf tourists and locals in the Baisran area of Pahalgam Hill station of Anantnag District, killing one, injuring six people incouding 3 tourists. Those injured have been admitted to the hospital. Security forces have reached the spot and has cordoned off the area.

The Kashmir Valley has witnessed its first terrorist attack targeting tourists in 2025, even as the region experiences an exceptionally busy tourist season. Hotels across Srinagar, as well as popular destinations like Pahalgam, Gulmarg, and Sonamarg, are fully booked. Authorities project an unprecedented influx of visitors this year, with estimates suggesting that nearly two crore tourists are expected to visit Jammu and Kashmir in 2025.

Tuesday's attack comes at a time when registration for this year's Amarnath Yatra is going on across the country. This year, the Yatra will commence on July 3 and conclude on August 9, coinciding with the Shravan Purnima and Raksha Bandhan festivals, respectively. During his visit to J&K last month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level security review meeting, where he gave orders for the complete eradication of terrorism with special focus on the Jammu division. He also gave directions to ensure zero tolerance to infiltration.

The Union Home Secretary, the IB Director, the Army chief, the GoCs of all corps in J&K, the chiefs of paramilitary forces, the J&K DGP and intelligence officers attended the meeting. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has been emphasising that the entire ecosystem of terrorism, including the terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs), and sympathisers, has to be tackled to completely rid J&K of the scourge of terrorism. (With ANI inputs)