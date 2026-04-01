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NewsIndiaJammu and Kashmir: One terrorist killed in ongoing Arahama operation in Ganderbal
JAMMU AND KASHMIR

Jammu and Kashmir: One terrorist killed in ongoing Arahama operation in Ganderbal

A top police officer confirmed the development, stating that the operation is still underway. The Indian Army also confirmed the killing on its official X handle of Chinar Corps.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Apr 01, 2026, 08:31 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Jammu and Kashmir: One terrorist killed in ongoing Arahama operation in Ganderbal

One terrorist has been killed in an ongoing anti-terror operation in the Arahama area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, police said. The body of the terrorist, along with a weapon, is visible at the site.

A top police officer confirmed the development, stating that the operation is still underway. The Indian Army also confirmed the killing on its official X handle of Chinar Corps.

In a post, the Army said, “OP ARAHAMA: Update - During the night of March 31, the cordon was tactically reorganised amid intermittent firing. Our troops responded effectively with a calibrated approach, resulting in one terrorist being eliminated. Operation is in progress.”

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Security forces involved in the operation said they are proceeding with extreme caution, as the area is covered with dense forests and the possibility of more terrorists cannot be ruled out.

The joint operation was launched late yesterday evening after the Jammu and Kashmir Police received intelligence inputs about terrorist movement in the upper reaches of the Arahama forests. Acting on the input, the Police, Army and CRPF launched a coordinated search operation.

During the initial phase, an exchange of fire took place between the terrorists and security forces, which lasted for several minutes. The firing later stopped, and the operation has now shifted to search efforts in the forest area.

A senior police official said that although a body and weapon are visible, the dense terrain makes the operation challenging. He added that forces are moving carefully to avoid any casualties.

According to initial intelligence, two to three terrorists were believed to be present. One has been neutralised, while the others may have escaped under the cover of darkness. However, this has not been confirmed yet, and search operations are ongoing.

This is the first encounter in the Kashmir region this year, coming after a gap of nearly four months.

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