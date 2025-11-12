Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2983557https://zeenews.india.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir-police-attach-former-kashmir-bar-chiefs-property-in-militancy-linked-case-2983557.html
NewsIndia
MIAN QAYOOM

Jammu And Kashmir Police Attach Former Kashmir Bar Chief's Property In Militancy-Linked Case

During the investigation, police recovered incriminating material from Mian Qayoom’s residence, including banned literature, a blank Hizbul Mujahideen letterhead with a seal, a press note of Hizbul Mujahideen.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Nov 12, 2025, 11:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Jammu And Kashmir Police Attach Former Kashmir Bar Chief's Property In Militancy-Linked CaseJammu and Kashmir Police orders the attachment of the property of Pakistani agent and terrorist, Mian Qayoom. (Photo credit: X/JmuKmrPolice)

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have ordered the attachment of the immovable property of former High Court Bar Association (HCBA) president, Advocate Mian Abdul Qayoom, in Srinagar in connection with a 2009 case linked to an anti-India seminar.

In a post on X, Jammu and Kashmir Police stated, “Nalin Prabhat, DGP, orders the attachment of the property of Pakistani agent and terrorist, Mian Qayoom.”

Authorities have ordered the attachment of a double-storey residential house belonging to Mian Qayoom at Bulbul Bagh, Barzulla, under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The property, comprising 2 kanals, 1 marla, and 90 square feet of land registered under mutation No. 338 in his name, has been attached under various sections of the UAPA.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

 

Investigation revealed that on December 31, 2009, police received information about a seminar organized at Hotel Jehangir, Srinagar, on the death anniversary of Late Ali Mohammad Jinnah by separatist leaders led by Feroz Ahmad Khan, vice-chairman of the Muslim League. The seminar was reportedly attended by Aasia Andrabi, Shabir Ahmad Najar, and Mian Abdul Qayoom, among others, where anti-India speeches were allegedly delivered, with slogans calling for Jammu and Kashmir’s secession and the establishment of Islamic law.

During the investigation, police recovered incriminating material from Mian Qayoom’s residence, including banned literature, a blank Hizbul Mujahideen letterhead with a seal, a press note of Hizbul Mujahideen, and a letter from Syed Salahuddin to former US President Bill Clinton. Based on the evidence, authorities stated the property qualifies as “proceeds of terrorism” under Section 2(g) of the UAPA, and its attachment was approved under Section 25 of the Act.

The order, signed by DGP Nalin Prabhat, has been sent to SDPO Shaheed Gunj for implementation, with copies marked to ADG CID, IG Kashmir Zone, SSP Srinagar, and AIG CT/INT for necessary action.

Mian Qayoom was previously arrested in 2020 in connection with the murder of Advocate Babar Qadri, who was shot dead by assailants disguised as clients on September 24, 2020, at his residence in Zahidpora, Srinagar.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Syed Khalid Hussain
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

US Iran sanctions
Bullying? US Sanctions 32 Entities In 7 Nations Over Iran’s Missile Network
Mian Qayoom
J-K Police Attach Ex-Kashmir Bar Chief's Property Under UAPA
sheikh hasina interview
Yunus Betraying 1971, Erasing B’desh History While Courting Pak, Ex-PM Hasina
Delhi terror attack
Is Big Action Coming? Pakistan Loses Sleep Over India's Massive War Drill
Delhi Red Fort blast
5 Young Lives, 5 Families Torn Apart: The Human Stories Behind Delhi The Blast
NIA raids
NIA Raids 10 Locations Across Five States in Al-Qaeda Terror Case
Delhi blast
'Never Imagined She Could Be...': Ex-Husband Of Arrested Doctor Shaheen Shahid
Delhi blast
R&AW Chief Gets Additional Charge Of Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat
Delhi air pollution
Delhi Air Pollution Update: SC Seeks Reports From Punjab, Haryana
Delhi blast
Delhi Blast A Terrorist Attack, Perpetrated By Anti-National Forces: India