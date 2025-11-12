The Jammu and Kashmir Police have ordered the attachment of the immovable property of former High Court Bar Association (HCBA) president, Advocate Mian Abdul Qayoom, in Srinagar in connection with a 2009 case linked to an anti-India seminar.

In a post on X, Jammu and Kashmir Police stated, “Nalin Prabhat, DGP, orders the attachment of the property of Pakistani agent and terrorist, Mian Qayoom.”

Authorities have ordered the attachment of a double-storey residential house belonging to Mian Qayoom at Bulbul Bagh, Barzulla, under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The property, comprising 2 kanals, 1 marla, and 90 square feet of land registered under mutation No. 338 in his name, has been attached under various sections of the UAPA.

Investigation revealed that on December 31, 2009, police received information about a seminar organized at Hotel Jehangir, Srinagar, on the death anniversary of Late Ali Mohammad Jinnah by separatist leaders led by Feroz Ahmad Khan, vice-chairman of the Muslim League. The seminar was reportedly attended by Aasia Andrabi, Shabir Ahmad Najar, and Mian Abdul Qayoom, among others, where anti-India speeches were allegedly delivered, with slogans calling for Jammu and Kashmir’s secession and the establishment of Islamic law.

During the investigation, police recovered incriminating material from Mian Qayoom’s residence, including banned literature, a blank Hizbul Mujahideen letterhead with a seal, a press note of Hizbul Mujahideen, and a letter from Syed Salahuddin to former US President Bill Clinton. Based on the evidence, authorities stated the property qualifies as “proceeds of terrorism” under Section 2(g) of the UAPA, and its attachment was approved under Section 25 of the Act.

The order, signed by DGP Nalin Prabhat, has been sent to SDPO Shaheed Gunj for implementation, with copies marked to ADG CID, IG Kashmir Zone, SSP Srinagar, and AIG CT/INT for necessary action.

Mian Qayoom was previously arrested in 2020 in connection with the murder of Advocate Babar Qadri, who was shot dead by assailants disguised as clients on September 24, 2020, at his residence in Zahidpora, Srinagar.