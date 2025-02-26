Jammu And Kashmir Police Begin Registering e-FIRs Via Email And WhatsApp

Jammu and Kashmir Police have gone digital, now registering electronic First Information Reports (e-FIRs) through WhatsApp and email. In a significant step toward digital policing, Police Station Vilgam in Handwara has registered its first e-FIR based on a complaint lodged via WhatsApp.

The complaint was filed by Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar, son of Mohd Assadullah Dar, a resident of Hanjipora, Kupwara, and the driver of SRTC bus No. JK01Y-1121. According to his complaint, the incident took place earlier today while he was traveling from Tarathpora to Srinagar. Upon reaching Vilgam, he was allegedly restrained and physically assaulted by two individuals. He reported the incident to the police via WhatsApp.

Police Station Vilgam registered the e-FIR under FIR No. 09/2025, invoking Sections 115(2) and 126(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). In another instance of digital policing, the police in Awantipora registered their first e-FIR following a complaint lodged via email.

The complaint was filed by Mushtaq Ahmed Bhat, a resident of New Colony Khrew, against Adil Ahmad Bhat and Bilal Ahmad Bhat, both residents of New Colony Khrew, regarding alleged medical negligence. The complainant supported his claim with an OPD ticket from PHC Khrew and a copy of his Aadhaar card as evidence.

After examining the complaint, the police took cognizance of the matter and registered an e-FIR under Case FIR No. 17/2025 at Police Station Khrew under the relevant sections of the BNS.

This marks a new era in law enforcement, leveraging technology for swift and efficient grievance redressal.

The adoption of digital tools such as WhatsApp and email for filing complaints reflects a progressive shift in policing, enhancing accessibility and responsiveness to public grievances.