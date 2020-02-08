हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir police bust Hizbul module in Budgam; 3 terror associates arrested

The police have also received arms and ammunition from their possession. 

File Image

New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday (February 8) busted a Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) module active in Chadoora area of Budgam and arrested three terror associates affiliated with the banned terror organization. 

The arrested accused have been identified as Amir Shafi Dar, Shabir Ahmed Ganie and Mudasir Ahmed Khan. 

The police busted the module after they received a specific tip-off about the arrested persons of providing shelter and logistic support to terrorists. The police have also received arms and ammunition from their possession. 

An FIR has been registered at Chadoora police station. 

Meanwhile, further investigation is underway in the matter. 

