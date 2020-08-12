Jammu and Kashmir Police bust terror funding module, arrest 3 terrorist associates

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday arrested three terrorist associates who were found involved in terror funding activities and were working with different terrorist outfits in northern districts of Kashmir.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bandipora Rahul Malik said that they have busted a terror funding module in Bandipora.

"We have recovered at least Rs five lakh hard cash from their possession and also checked their accounts where police have recovered Rs 14 lakhs," said SSP Bandipora.

He also said that they have consumed Rs nine lakhs in terrorist activities in northern parts of Kashmir.

Besides a case under relevant sections of laws has been registered and the further investigation is going on.