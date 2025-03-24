Jammu and Kashmir Police Conduct Raids On Proscribed Organizations And Terror-Related Cases

Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted raids at multiple locations in the Kashmir Valley in connection with the investigation of proscribed organizations.

Budgam police on Monday conducted searches at several locations across the district in terror-related cases involving proscribed/banned organizations.

The searches were conducted as part of the investigation, concerning proscribed organizations Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Muslim League, and Peoples Freedom League. These organizations were declared proscribed in 2024.

The raids targeted the houses and premises of suspected OGWs (overground workers) and activists residing in the villages of Daharmuna, Warpora, Badran, Kawoosa Khalisa, and Buzgoo in Budgam District.

Previously, searches were also conducted at the head office of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, located at the Milli Trust building in Hayderpora, where incriminating material was recovered and seized.

Meanwhile, Awantipora police conducted raids at multiple locations across the district in connection with terror-related cases.

The Awantipora police conducted searches at the houses of members or activists of the banned organizations Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, JKDFP, and JK Peoples League, in connection with the investigation of cases filed at Police Station Pampore and Police Station Awantipora. The raids were conducted based on their involvement in terror-related cases and were carried out in the presence of the concerned executive magistrates.

An official stated, "The Jammu and Kashmir Police is committed to maintaining peace and security in the Kashmir Valley. The aim is to take strict and lawful action against miscreants involved in unlawful activities. These raids will continue until terrorism is eradicated at the grassroots level, creating a peaceful atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir."