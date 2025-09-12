Jammu And Kashmir: Police Intensifies Crackdown On Rotten Meat Sales In Srinagar Amid Ongoing Food Safety Concerns

Srinagar Police have launched a major operation targeting the sale of rotten and unhygienic meat, registering six FIRs against violators in coordination with the Civil Administration and the Department of Food Safety. This action follows a series of raids across Jammu and Kashmir in recent weeks, during which authorities seized thousands of kilograms of unsafe meat.

Six cases were filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Food Safety Act for violations, including the sale of adulterated and expired meat.

A multi-agency flying squad has been formed to conduct surprise inspections across the city. During these checks, significant quantities of rotten meat were recovered, confiscated, and destroyed in line with protocol.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Crackdown On Rotten Meat Sales In Srinagar

This latest move builds on a broader regional effort. Earlier in September, Sopore Police registered multiple FIRs after seizing unfit meat from shops and hotels across Kashmir. In Ganderbal, two individuals were arrested on September 5 for selling rotten mutton and expired items, with over 5,000 kg of contaminated meat seized valley-wide in recent weeks.

In August, authorities destroyed nearly 12,000 kg of decomposed frozen meat across Jammu and Kashmir due to inadequate cold storage facilities, while Jammu’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) disposed of 800–1,000 kg of expired packaged meat.

Authorities Urge Citizens To Report Violations

The crackdown stems from intelligence on the widespread distribution of unsafe meat to restaurants, hotels, and markets, often stored improperly at temperatures above the required -18°C. Srinagar Police emphasized their commitment to public health, warning of strict legal action against offenders. They also urged citizens to report suspicious activities via local stations or helplines such as 112.

This operation highlights ongoing challenges in Kashmir’s food supply chain but also signals a proactive stance by authorities to prevent escalating health risks.

ALSO READ: PM Modi To Visit Manipur Tomorrow; Will Unveil Projects Worth Rs 8,500 Crore