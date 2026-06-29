/Jammu and Kashmir Police launch Operation Hawk Eye for Amarnath Yatra security

From the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu to the Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam and the Baltal base camp, a multi-tier joint security grid has been put in place to secure the upcoming Shri Amarnath Yatra 2026.
Beginning from National Highway (NH)-44, the route is under tight vigil by the Army, BSF, and Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP). As pilgrims enter Kashmir through the Navyug Tunnel, they come under the Jammu and Kashmir Police's Operation Hawks Eye, which is being carried out in coordination with various security agencies deployed for the Yatra this year.
From Qazigund to the Nunwan and Baltal base camps, dozens of new security bunkers have been established with personnel from the BSF and Jammu and Kashmir Police. These bunkers are equipped with the latest weapons and are under the surveillance of advanced CCTV cameras.
The main roads from Anantnag to Pahalgam and Baltal are heavily guarded. Continuous patrolling is being carried out from bunker to bunker. Surprise checking and frisking are being conducted along both Yatra routes. Vehicles are not allowed to halt unnecessarily on the roads, and every by-lane connecting to the main Yatra route has a security checkpoint. Besides manual frisking, a hi-tech surveillance grid has also been deployed at these checkpoints.
After crossing these security installations, pilgrims reach the two main base camps of the Shri Amarnath Yatra—Nunwan and Baltal. At both locations, a massive security grid has been established and is being managed by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the CRPF. These base camps are under extensive surveillance through CCTV cameras, drones, snipers, and X-ray machines. Pilgrims as well as their vehicles are thoroughly checked before being allowed to proceed.
From these camps onward, pilgrims are required to present their RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) cards. The RFID card is a contactless smart card that transmits data wirelessly to a reader through radio waves, and only pilgrims carrying these smart cards are permitted to undertake the holy pilgrimage.
The deployment along both routes leading to the Holy Cave comprises approximately one lakh security personnel, including intelligence officials. In addition, 670 additional Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) battalions have been specially deployed by the Ministry of Home Affairs for Yatra security, along with a Special Frontier Force (SFF) battalion. All these forces are working in close coordination under a joint control room. To ensure synchronization and operational readiness, dozens of mock drills are being conducted jointly across sensitive locations, including NH-44, railway stations, bus stands, markets, security establishments, and pilgrim camps.
Security measures are not limited to townships. Keeping in view the Baisaran terror attack and taking no chances, security forces are also patrolling, frisking, and maintaining constant surveillance in forest areas.
As part of these preparations, the joint security forces on Monday rehearsed a Stand-Off Fire Response ahead of the Shri Amarnath Yatra.
Anantnag Police carried out a Stand-Off Fire Response mock drill in the Pahalgam forest area of the Pir Panjal mountains to validate the effectiveness of security arrangements and response mechanisms in the event of a terrorist attack. The exercise was jointly conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, CAPFs, and other security agencies. It simulated a high-risk stand-off fire scenario requiring swift tactical intervention and coordinated action by Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) and Quick Action Teams (QATs). The drill tested the preparedness of security personnel in threat detection, rapid deployment, area isolation, tactical engagement, and coordinated response under simulated operational conditions.
IGP Kashmir V. Kumar Birdhi said, "All necessary arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra have been completed, and security forces have been deployed. We are fully prepared to handle any situation, and we are confident that pilgrims will receive even better security and service this year compared to the past."
The message from forces is clear that for the security of pilgrims not only towns, markets and roads are under hawks' eye but the dense forest adjacent to base camps and Holy Cave and area which a pilgrim had cross are guarded by Hawks Eye.
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