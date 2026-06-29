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Jammu and Kashmir Police launch Operation Hawk Eye for Amarnath Yatra security

A multi-layered security grid involving the Army, BSF, CRPF, Jammu and Kashmir Police, CAPFs, and intelligence agencies has been deployed to secure the Shri Amarnath Yatra 2026, with enhanced surveillance, checkpoints, and RFID-based access for pilgrims. 

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 11:01 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 11:01 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir Police launch Operation Hawk Eye for Amarnath Yatra security

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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