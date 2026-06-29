/Jammu and Kashmir Police launch Operation Hawk Eye for Amarnath Yatra security

After crossing these security installations, pilgrims reach the two main base camps of the Shri Amarnath Yatra—Nunwan and Baltal. At both locations, a massive security grid has been established and is being managed by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the CRPF. These base camps are under extensive surveillance through CCTV cameras, drones, snipers, and X-ray machines. Pilgrims as well as their vehicles are thoroughly checked before being allowed to proceed.