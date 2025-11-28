Jammu And Kashmir Police Launch Valley-Wide Verification Of Religious Institutions

Jammu and Kashmir Police have expanded their verification drive, launching a Valley-wide credential-checking operation targeting religious trusts, imams, and mosques.

This move follows the bust of a "white-collar" terror module. As part of this drive, authorities have directed mosque, seminary, and trust administrations in Kashmir to conduct identity verification of imams and other non-local residents.

This measure is part of an intensified, Valley-wide security crackdown on terror support networks and overground workers, aiming to dismantle the broader terror ecosystem.

The directive mirrors existing tenant-verification procedures and is intended to ensure transparency, especially since many imams come from other districts or states. The move is directly linked to the investigation of the “white-collar” module, which led to the arrest of former paramedic–turned–imam Maulvi Irfan Ahmad, accused of radicalizing doctors and supplying threatening posters.

A senior police officer described the exercise as routine “census work” conducted every few years to update records and ensure awareness of all residents within a jurisdiction. The crackdown follows the recent Delhi blast and the discovery of a sophisticated, educated terror network linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, operating across Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

Police sources said, “All mosque committees have been asked to submit reports to local police stations within 7–10 days. Authorities want to prevent imams from influencing youth with ‘clean records’ toward extremism, as seen in the recent Shopian case involving an imam accused of radicalizing doctors. All actions are being carried out under magistrate approval.”

Jammu and Kashmir Police have also intensified a multi-pronged security operation across the Valley, focusing on religious trusts and educational institutions with religious affiliations. This escalation is part of a broader counter-terrorism strategy triggered by recent intelligence alerts, including the bust of a “white-collar” module involving professionals like doctors.

A police officer said, “These measures aim to curb potential terror financing, radicalization, and logistical support through religious and charitable entities, especially ahead of winter, when infiltration risks may spike before mountain passes close.”

Officials said, “The operations follow intelligence suggesting the misuse of trusts for channeling funds from abroad, evading taxes, and unauthorized land use—potentially supporting overground workers (OGWs) or hybrid terror cells.”

Security agencies increased vigilance after the November 10 Delhi blast. Raids on over 500 Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and other suspicious premises across Kashmir led to seizures of incriminating material and questioning of hundreds of individuals, officials said.

Complementary measures include random vehicle and pedestrian checks in Srinagar, Pulwama, Kulgam, Anantnag, Baramulla, and Kupwara, along with flying squads at bus stands, markets, and highways.

Sources said, “These probes center on financial, legal, and operational irregularities in religious and educational entities.” Recent action targeted the Al Huda Educational Institute and Salafia Educational Trust in Baramulla district, both with Islamic affiliations. Properties linked to Idarah Fallah-u-Darain were also searched.

Coordinated searches uncovered documents related to ownership, funding, and construction. Allegations being probed include tax evasion, FCRA violations (unreported foreign donations), and encroachment on government land without permits.

Documents and digital devices have been seized for forensic analysis; several individuals were questioned but released pending further inquiry. No arrests have been made yet, though police expect “more revelations” from ongoing audits.