Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday alleged possible manipulation in the recently held Rajya Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir, questioning how the BJP secured four extra votes despite the National Conference’s tally remaining intact. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah claimed that none of the National Conference MLAs betrayed the party.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Omar said, “All of @JKNC_ votes remained intact across the four elections, as witnessed by our election agent who saw each polling slip. There was no cross-voting from any of our MLAs, so the question arises — where did the four extra votes of the BJP come from?”

He further questioned the validity of certain votes, adding, “Who were the MLAs who deliberately invalidated their votes by marking a wrong preference number? Do they have the courage to admit to helping the BJP after promising us their support? What pressure or inducement made them take this step?”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Omar urged those who “secretly aided the BJP” to come forward and accept responsibility.

Meanwhile, People’s Conference president Sajad Gani Lone, who abstained from voting, alleged that the Rajya Sabha election was a “fixed match” between the National Conference and the BJP.

Reacting soon after the results were declared, Lone posted on X, “So BJP wins the fourth seat. As predicted — fixed match. Axis of evil — NC and BJP. Thank God I abstained. Imagine what my plight would have been.”

He further claimed that the voting pattern “mathematically proved” a pre-arranged understanding between the two parties.

“Why did NC poll extra votes for candidate 3? They didn’t need to. They polled 31 votes for candidate 3, while only 28 or 29 would have sufficed since BJP was contesting for seat four,” Lone wrote.

Sajad also raised questions about cross-voting, rejected ballots, and alleged collusion between the two parties, calling for a detailed scrutiny of the entire voting process.

The allegations from both Omar Abdullah and Sajad Lone have cast a shadow over the credibility of the Rajya Sabha poll results in Jammu and Kashmir.