Jammu And Kashmir: Search Continues For Missing 5 Para Commandos In Gadol Forest Amid Harsh Conditions

Indian Army continues its relentless search for two Agniveer commandos of the elite 5 Para (Special Forces) unit, who went missing during an anti-terror operation in the Gadol forest of Kokernag.

The Army, along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, has launched a massive, multi-faceted search operation now in its third day.

The search teams are utilizing drones, dog squads, and aerial surveillance from helicopters to navigate the challenging terrain. The search is being hampered by the rugged mountainous terrain, dense forests, deep gorges, and adverse weather, including recent snowfall.

The operation is focused on the Ahlan Gadole forest area, which straddles the Kishtwar range, requiring searches from both the Kishtwar and Kokernag sides. As of October 9, authorities have not yet re-established communication or located the missing commandos.

The operation was reportedly launched based on intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the Gadol forest, a region with a history of counter-insurgency activities.

The area has seen significant anti-terror operations and encounters. Notably, a major confrontation in the same forests in 2023 resulted in heavy casualties for the security forces.

While the region is terror-prone, officials have stated that the loss of communication was due to extreme weather conditions, and no terrorist angle is yet seen.

The Gadol forest, situated between Kishtwar and Anantnag, is known for frequent counter-terrorism operations. The Army has called for cooperation from local residents and is relying on advanced technology to aid the rescue efforts.

According to Army sources, the missing soldiers are believed to have fallen behind their unit and lost their way while on duty in the forest. At this stage, no terrorist involvement is suspected in their disappearance. The sources also noted that the area experienced heavy snowfall that day, with around two feet of snow accumulating, suggesting that the severe weather may have played a role in the incident.