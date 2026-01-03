Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3002920https://zeenews.india.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir-security-milestone-terror-related-deaths-drop-below-100-in-2025-3002920.html
NewsIndiaJammu And Kashmir Security Milestone: Terror-Related Deaths Drop Below 100 In 2025
JAMMU AND KASHMIR NEWS

Jammu And Kashmir Security Milestone: Terror-Related Deaths Drop Below 100 In 2025

Of the 92 fatalities recorded in 2025, 46 were terrorists, including both local and foreign terrorists, the majority of whom were Pakistani nationals. 17 security personnel lost their lives during the year, while civilian deaths stood at 28.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Jan 03, 2026, 06:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Jammu And Kashmir Security Milestone: Terror-Related Deaths Drop Below 100 In 2025 Credit: File Photo/IANS

In 2025, Jammu and Kashmir reached a significant security milestone, recording its least violent year in over two decades, with the annual terror-related death toll falling below 100, despite the high-profile Pahalgam terror attack in April. 

Official data shows that 92 people, including civilians, security personnel, and terrorists, were killed in terror-related incidents during the year. This marks a significant reduction compared to previous years when fatalities consistently crossed the 100 mark.

In 2024, terror-related deaths stood at 127, followed by 134 in 2023, 253 in 2022, 274 in 2021, and 321 in 2020.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Of the 92 fatalities recorded in 2025, 46 were terrorists, including both local and foreign terrorists, the majority of whom were Pakistani nationals. 17 security personnel lost their lives during the year, while civilian deaths stood at 28.

The decline is more pronounced when compared with 2020, a year that witnessed intense terrorist activity. That year, 232 terrorists were killed, while security force casualties stood at 56. Civilian deaths from terror-related incidents totaled 33.

Figures from 2024 also indicate higher casualties across all categories, with 69 terrorists killed, 26 security personnel fatalities, and 31 civilian deaths recorded during the year.

Along the Line of Control (LoC), security forces continued to tighten counter-infiltration measures. In 2025, eight terrorists were killed in northern Kashmir, while 13 infiltration attempts were successfully foiled, preventing terrorists from crossing into the region.

Security agencies across Jammu and Kashmir continued to intensify counter-terror operations throughout the year, working around the clock to dismantle terror networks in the region. Nearly 3,000 raids were conducted by security forces, primarily in the Kashmir Valley, with several operations also carried out in the Jammu division.  

Meanwhile, official data indicates that around 132 terrorists are currently active in Jammu and Kashmir. Of these, 122 are foreign terrorists, primarily from Pakistan, while the remaining are local recruits. The data shows a sharp rise in the presence of foreign terrorists in 2025, with their numbers doubling during the year, even as local recruitment remained minimal. Notably, only one local individual joined terror ranks in 2025.  

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Syed Khalid Hussain
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Indore water contamination deaths
Indore Water Contamination Deaths Spark Outrage, Questions Raised | DNA
Jammu and Kashmir VPN ban
Jammu And Kashmir Police Crack Down On Unauthorised VPN Use, 150 Booked
MEITY
Centre’s 72-Hour Ultimatum To X: Remove Grok AI Obscene Content Or Face Action
Barse Deva surrender
Top Maoist Commander Barse Surrenders Alongside 15 Cadres To Telangana Police
Punjab maternal healthcare
Bhagwant Mann Govt Boosts Maternal Healthcare With Full Pregnancy Care
Mexico earthquake
Mexico Earthquake Today: 6.5 Magnitude Quake Hits Guerrero | SHOCKING VIDEOS
Gwadar Port
Pakistan's Dualised Coastal Highway: Strategic Tarmac For Foreign Cargo
Pakistan PTI crackdown
How Pakistan’s Military Keeps Civilian Politics On A Short Leash
Ankle boots
Step Into Style with Trendy Ankle Boots Every Woman Will Love This Season
viral 19 minute video
'Sir Sir Please': Unraveling The Controversial MMS Mystery, Debunking Claims