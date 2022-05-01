Jammu and Kashmir sees markets abuzz with shoppers ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr 2022

Srinagar: It is after two years that the markets in Kashmir were abuzz with a huge rush of people shopping on the eve of Eid-Ul-Fitr.

As the month of holy Ramadan comes to an end, people went on a shopping spree in preparation for Eid-ul Fitr, which will be celebrated early next week.

Thousands of customers were seen at bakery shops, mutton outlets, and readymade garments shopping for the festival.

Such rush on the eve of Eid was seen after two years as Kashmir remained shut due to the Covid pandemic on festivals be it Eid, Diwali, or Christmas in the past couple years. But this year people expressed hope that from now onwards the pandemic will not steal the charm of festivals.

Bashir Ahmad, a shopkeeper said, “By the grace of God, Covid-19 is over now. Last two-three years it was lockdown, now people are coming out of their homes. We are seeing a rush, there is a movement of joy as one it’s Eid and secondly, people are happy that this pandemic is over.”

Shops owners of sweets, bakeries, and confectionery feel that they are doing business after three years.

Irfan, a sweet shop owner, said, “I feel we are celebrating Eid after three years. People are happy, and business is also good. Earlier there were restrictions on all past Eid celebrations since 2019.”

Irfan Shah, a local, said, “We are doing shopping after a long time we were missing this for the last two years. We hope this pandemic will vanish from the world and a better time will come.”

Enthusiasm was seen among people who were busy shopping for the festivities. However, people were unhappy that the prices of all the goods have gone up on Eid.

Meanwhile, officials say that they have formed special squads to keep a check on rates and the quality of goods being sold in the market.

Eid-Ul Fitr will be celebrated either on Monday or Tuesday depending on the sighting of the moon.