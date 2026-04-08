Jammu and Kashmir: Shia community celebrate Iran-US ceasefire across valley

Celebrations erupted across multiple locations in Kashmir and Kargil, particularly in Shia-majority areas, following the announcement of a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran on April 8.

Large groups of people took to the streets in Srinagar to celebrate the announcement made by US President Donald Trump and the Iranian government. People burst firecrackers and unfurled flags of Imam Hussain (AS) and Iran, along with images of Iranian leaders, including Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei and Hassan Nasrallah.

In Shia-dominated localities such as Saida Kadal, Ashaibagh, and Alamgiri Bazar, groups of men, women, and children gathered in large numbers, waving Iranian flags and chanting slogans in solidarity with Iran. People celebrated by distributing sweets and sharing the news with neighbors.

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Hadi Abbas, a local youth, expressed happiness over the ceasefire between the US and Iran but also voiced mistrust toward US President Donald Trump’s promises. “We don’t trust America, as it often breaches trust,” he said.

“We are celebrating today, especially considering the recent warning from Donald Trump, who demanded that Iran surrender or sign a deal, threatening destruction otherwise. But Alhamdulillah, despite this pressure, the people of Iran stood firm. They came out into the streets, even gathering at places that were reportedly targeted, and declared that they would never bow before oppression. We are happy about the peace but don’t trust America, as it often breaks its promises,” he added.

Similar scenes were witnessed in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, where residents held street celebrations, viewing the ceasefire as a victory for Iran. A festive atmosphere was reported in Shia-dominated areas following news of the agreement.

Celebrations were also held in Magam and Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, as well as in parts of Bandipora district. Witnesses said public gatherings were seen in many towns and villages, reflecting a widespread emotional response to the ceasefire announcement.

Mudasir said, “Today is our victory. Israel bowed down, and that is why America also had to step back.”

Abbas said, “We are distributing sweets for Iran’s victory. We are very happy and want peace across the globe.”

In Ladakh, prominent activists described the ceasefire as a “major win” for the Islamic resistance, claiming that US efforts for regime change in Iran had failed, and celebrated the agreement.

These celebrations follow weeks of intense emotional and financial support from the Kashmiri Shia community for Iran. Since the conflict began in February, members of the community held campaigns in which gold jewelry, cars, copper utensils, and cash worth crores were collected.

The “victory” sentiment is deeply rooted in the religious and cultural connection between Kashmir’s Shia population and Iran. The community maintains strong historical and spiritual ties with the country.

Community members described the ceasefire as a moment of relief and pride, with many hoping it will pave the way for lasting peace in the region.