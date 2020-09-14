Jammu and Kashmir to get revival package for business community within a week

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Monday announced that within a weeks time "we will come up with an economic revival package for the business community" in the union territory. A committee has been made for the revival of the business sector in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

The LG said it’s not that business sector of Jammu and Kashmir had suffered from last one year but it has been affected since the last twenty-thirty years, adding that the Centre is serious about the revival of the business sector of UT. He said the committee has submitted a plan and it is under consideration by the Centre. A big announcement will be done in this regard, and it will be the first package of its kind.

The Centre wants to make every village of a model one and every developmental step will be taken to meet the target. He said, "In Jammu and Kashmir there will be public Darbar at divisional and sub-divisional levels where Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners will listen to the problems of people. The process will go for three months."

Back to village program will be started on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, announced the LG, but before that, every panchayat will get Rs 10 lakh for developmental works. He said many developmental works are taken up and many completed but "much more is to be done". He added, "We have made all works available in a public domain and if any person has any query he must report or if there is any work which is said is completed but is not on the ground we will take action.”

The LG added that all the works will be done by panchayat and official will only facilitate them. When asked about the Shopian encounter, he said an investigation is going on and there will be justice