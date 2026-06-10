Jammu and Kashmir to get statehood soon? Farooq Abdullah’s big remark on Omar-Modi meeting

National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah has stated Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured Chief Minister Omar Abdullah that the promise made regarding the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir will be fulfilled soon. Speaking to reporters in Anantnag, Abdullah said that the government doesn’t want only business rules, but also wants the restoration of the statehood.

“They have promised the entire world that they will restore statehood and we are waiting for that. PM Modi had recently reiterated during a meeting with Omar that he will fulfil his promise,” Abdulla said.

Farooq Abdullah expressed confidence that the promise would be implemented and that Jammu and Kashmir would regain its statehood in due course.

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Abdullah further emphasised that the restoration of statehood is important for strengthening democratic institutions and ensuring effective governance in Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdullah also reacted on Iran-America conflict, saying, “I hope that war will end soon and we will have peace in the world.” Abdullah further reacted to PoJK protests, saying that it’s India’s Kashmir which is under Pakistan and hoped that the problem gets resolved soon so that people can live in peace.

National Conference (NC) legislators, led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, had recently decided to hold a protest on the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament in New Delhi for the restoration of statehood and other constitutional guarantees to J&K.

NC ministers, MPs, MLAs, and ruling party allies held day-long discussions at the Dachigam National Park on the outskirts of Srinagar.