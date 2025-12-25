Jammu And Kashmir: Tourism Surges In Gulmarg As Fresh Snowfall Creates Winter Wonderland
After an alarming dry spell earlier in the year, a fresh blanket of 5 inches to 2 feet of snow has transformed Gulmarg into a “winter wonderland” just in time for Christmas 2025 and New Year 2026 celebrations.
Trending Photos
Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, witnessed a surge in festive tourism as fresh snowfall transformed the region into a winter wonderland ahead of Christmas 2025 and New Year 2026. Hotels reported full occupancy, while visitors from across India and abroad flocked to the snow-clad slopes, enjoying skiing, sightseeing, and the scenic beauty of the Himalayas.
Tourists visiting Gulmarg shared their experiences, describing the snowfall as a memorable part of their holiday.
Pooja Verma said, “It’s very good, it’s cold, but we like it. We are lucky we saw snow.”
Her husband Aashish Verma said, “We like it. Many people should come here; it’s very safe.”
Vishwa said, “It feels wonderful. It’s my first comfy day here. We came with friends; it’s very good. We planned it according to the snow season; we knew it happens at this time, so we are here.”
Siddanth Chowdhry said, “It looks very beautiful. I live in Delhi where there is a lot of pollution. I have been here for a week waiting for snowfall. It finally happened. Gulmarg is covered in snow today.”
Vidhiya said, “We have been here for a week, but there was no snow earlier. It looks very good now.”
Mohammad Aquib said, “It’s snowing. I came back after a week because there was a snow prediction. We are enjoying it. We don’t need to go anywhere else.”
The snowfall has acted as a "psychological and economic reset" for the local industry, which had struggled with delays and earlier regional security concerns.
Local tourist trader Manzoor Ahmad said, “We are very happy; it benefits us greatly.”
Mudasir, a tourist guide, said, “For employment, snowfall is necessary. Everything works here because of snow. It was just the beginning; much more snow is expected.”
The Gulmarg Gondola remains the primary draw, transporting visitors to Apharwat Peak at 14,403 feet (4,390 m). Known for its ultra-dry Himalayan powder snow, Gulmarg is rated among Asia's top five ski destinations.
As of late December 2025, temperatures in Kashmir are reaching lows of -4°C to -8°C, with predictions of additional snow showers around December 29.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv