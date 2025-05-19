Jammu And Kashmir: Two Terrorist Associates Arrested With Arms, Ammunition In Shopian

Security forces during the night arrested two terrorist associates in the DK Pora area of Shopian district in South Kashmir. An official informed that two terrorist associates were arrested in a joint operation by the Army's 34RR, Shopian Police, and CRPF 178 Battalion at a naka in the DK Pora area.

He said that two pistols, four grenades, 35 live rounds other incriminating materials were recovered from them; and one Over Ground Worker (OGW) belongs to the DK Pora Shopian and the other is from Kathua. Meanwhile, the Police have registered a case in this regard, while further investigation has been taken up.

The official stated that the initial recovery from their possession included two hand grenades, one pistol, and 35 live rounds. Later, after the questioning, they disclosed more arms and ammunition, and additional recovery was made from another location, which included one pistol, two hand grenades, and eight live rounds.

Since the Pahalgam attack, the security forces’ crackdown on terror supporters and active terrorists is going on, 100 OGWs were arrested, and out of them, around 95 are booked under PSA and lodged in different jails of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pahalgam, Sindoor, Retaliation

On April 22, terrorists gunned down 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali citizen in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which resulted in heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. The Indian Armed Forces, on May 7, launched Operation Sindoor, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

After the launch of Operation Sindoor, in a statement, the Ministry of Defence said, “Our actions have been focused, measured, and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted.”

India had also announced several diplomatic and punitive measures against Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack.