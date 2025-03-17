Advertisement
JAMMU AND KASHMIR

Jammu And Kashmir: Unidentified Terrorist Killed In Handwara Gunfight; Arms and Ammunition Recovered

Security forces neutralized an unidentified terrorist in Handwara, recovering an AK-47 rifle. Operation continues to neutralize remaining terrorists.

 

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Mar 17, 2025, 12:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Jammu And Kashmir: Unidentified Terrorist Killed In Handwara Gunfight; Arms and Ammunition Recovered Representative Image (ANI)

Security forces neutralized an unidentified terrorist during a gunfight in the Zachaldar forest area of Handwara, Kupwara district. One AK-47 rifle, along with other arms and ammunition, was also recovered from the encounter site.

A senior police officer confirmed the killing of terrorists to Zee News and said the identity of the deceased terrorist is being ascertained.

The encounter in the area began when a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir police and the Army launched a cordon and search operation based on credible intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists in the area.

As the forces condoned the suspected hideout, the terrorists opened fire on the searching party, which was effectively retaliated and a fierce encounter started.

The operation is still going on, with security forces trying to neutralize any remaining terrorists in the area.

