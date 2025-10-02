Jammu And Kashmir: Valley Witnesses Large-Scale Dussehra Celebration After Decades

For the first time in decades, the Kashmir Valley witnessed large-scale Dussehra celebrations on Thursday as towering effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna, and Meghnad were set ablaze at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Srinagar. The grand Ravana Dahan, attended by more than 10,000 people, marked not only the triumph of good over evil but also a symbolic revival of cultural integration and normalcy in the region.

Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana was celebrated with devotion as thousands of people, including Hindus, Muslims, and security personnel, joined in with chants of “Jai Shri Ram” and traditional music. The grand event at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium featured 50-foot-tall effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna, and Meghnad, which were set ablaze in a spectacular Ravan Dahan ritual. The burning effigies lit up the evening sky, cheered on by an estimated crowd of over 10,000, described by attendees as the largest gathering in decades.

Sanjay Tickoo, president of the Kashmiri Pandit Sangharsh Samiti, which organized the celebrations, said, “This is a massive change we are witnessing. It wasn’t easy, as assembling such a huge crowd was once unthinkable. When we restarted in 2007, only a handful of people participated. Today, thousands have come, which gives us hope that Lord Rama will bring peace and prosperity to us all.”

Vijayadashami marks the triumph of good over evil, Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana and Goddess Durga’s defeat of Mahishasura. In Kashmir, however, the festival had remained subdued for decades due to terrorism, migration, and security concerns after the 1990 exodus of around 300,000 Kashmiri Pandits. Public celebrations were nearly impossible, limited to small private rituals among the few Pandits who stayed back.

The year 2025 has witnessed an unprecedented cultural revival in the Kashmir Valley, reflecting a broader social transformation since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. This year’s large-scale, open celebrations marked a historic return after more than three decades, with many Kashmiri Pandits returning to the Valley for the first time since their displacement in 1990 to witness the Ravana Dahan.

Amit Raina, who came from Delhi to attend the celebrations after 35 years, said, “It’s a great feeling. The change in Kashmir’s situation encouraged us to come back and witness this day in our homeland. Since 2019, the sense of security has grown. My memories were refreshed, and no matter how many years we remain away, one day we will surely return.”

In a heartwarming display of brotherhood, local Muslims played a key role in building the giant effigies and also joined the celebrations. Hindu and Muslim artisans together crafted the structures, highlighting Kashmir’s centuries-old tradition of coexistence. The event remained apolitical and inclusive, drawing thousands of locals, security personnel, and tourists alike.

Kashmiri Pandit leader Mohit Bhan said, “This is a victory over evil. Just as Ravana is remembered in Hindu tradition and Iblees in Islam, we too should live in a way that our deeds are remembered for good.”

The administration made elaborate arrangements for security and logistics, ensuring that the festival passed peacefully without disruptions.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter, Iltija Mufti, visited the venue and greeted the Hindu community on the occasion. Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also extended greetings, calling Dussehra a symbol of “unity, peace, and progress” while urging harmony among communities.

