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NewsIndiaJammu and Kashmir weather alert: Fresh snowfall shuts key highways; travel advisory issued
KASHMIR WEATHER UPDATE

Jammu and Kashmir weather alert: Fresh snowfall shuts key highways; travel advisory issued

Unpredicted heavy snowfall left hundreds of people stranded, and authorities launched multiple rescue operations. 

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Mar 18, 2026, 05:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Jammu and Kashmir weather alert: Fresh snowfall shuts key highways; travel advisory issuedRepresentative image. (Photo: ANI)

Jammu and Kashmir is experiencing a return of winter, with widespread rain in the plains and fresh snowfall in the higher reaches. The Kashmir Meteorological Department has forecast erratic weather to continue across the region until March 20, with peak activity predicted for March 19.

A new atmospheric disturbance has brought widespread rain and snowfall to Kashmir over the past 12 hours. Light to moderate rain and snowfall, along with overcast skies, have brought a noticeable dip in temperatures.

Intermittent to moderate snowfall occurred in tourist destinations like Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonamarg, and in upper reaches like Peer-di-Gali, Sinthan Top, Sadna Top, Razdan Top, and Zojila. Fresh snowfall has also been reported in the Chenab Valley of Jammu and Kashmir.

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Snow accumulation in many parts of the valley has remained quite moderate. Heavy snowfall accumulation has been seen at Sadhna Top, Razdan Top, Peer-di-Gali, and Zojila Pass, with 6-18 inches of snow.

Authorities have warned of slippery conditions on mountainous roads. Travelers should check the status of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and other key passes before starting their journey.

In north Kashmir, the Bandipora-Gurez road was closed after fresh snowfall at Razdan Pass made the route unsafe.

Unpredicted heavy snowfall left hundreds of people stranded, and authorities launched multiple rescue operations. Earlier, in one of the rescue efforts, nearly 400 stranded tourists and local civilians were safely evacuated from Sinthan Pass in Anantnag district after heavy snowfall turned the high-altitude route into a dangerous stretch.

A MET official said, “We have issued an advisory for people living in the upper reaches regarding possible snow avalanches and landslides.” The MET also predicted thunder, lightning, and gusty winds of up to 50 km/h through March 20, and advised farmers to suspend agricultural operations until March 20 due to unstable conditions and the potential for isolated hailstorms.

This fresh spell of snowfall and cold wave has been witnessed in Kashmir and Jammu and Kashmir, which had recorded an all-time warm February. This sudden dip in temperatures and wet weather conditions has disrupted normal life in the Kashmir division. The ongoing weather conditions have made people wear warm clothes again and use gadgets to keep themselves warm. The Meteorological Department had earlier forecast a fresh western disturbance affecting the region between March 15 and 20, bringing rain to the plains and snowfall to higher altitudes.

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