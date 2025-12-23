Jammu And Kashmir Weather: Snowfall Ends Dry Spell - Check IMD Forecast

Jammu And Kashmir Weather: Snowfall across Kashmir's higher reaches effectively ended a nearly two-month dry spell, coinciding with the start of Chillai Kalan, the region's harshest 40-day winter phase. The arrival of snow has impacted the region in several keyways like tourism revival, economic relief, health and environment relief, and agriculture and horticulture revival.

Kashmir valley has been witnessing moderate snowfall in hilly areas, including the famous tourist destinations and Ranis in plans, ending the two-month-long dry spell and putting an end to smog or fog, helping AQI to feel Good from hazardous conditions.

Popular hill stations like Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and Pahalgam recorded approximately 5 to 18 inches of snowfall. This has revitalized hopes for the festive year-end season, attracting hundreds of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations and enabling the resumption of winter sports like skiing and snowboarding.

The snowfall is seen as a "game-changer" for the winter season, which had been struggling due to the dry weather. Stakeholders expect a major surge in tourist arrivals for Christmas and New Year's Eve as destinations like Gulmarg and Sonamarg transform into "winter wonderlands" with this snowfall.



Local stakeholders and businesses, previously concerned by a low 15–20% hotel occupancy during the dry spell, apart from them, the other small tourist traders like sledge pullers, snow-bike operators, Pony traders, and local shopkeepers have welcomed the snow as a vital boost for sustainable livelihoods and winter tourism.

The snowfall provided relief from "dry cold" conditions that had intensified respiratory ailments like coughs and colds. It also cleared smog and pollutants while replenishing critical water sources that had depleted during the extended dry period.

While people across Kashmir and Ladakh celebrated snowfall, the weather led to the closure of some major routes, including the Srinagar-Leh (SSG) Highway, Mughal Road, Sinthan- Kishtwar, and the Bandipora-Gurez Road due to slippery conditions. Additionally, approximately 15 flights were cancelled at Srinagar International Airport due to inclement weather.

IMD Forecast For Jammu and Kashmir

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts widespread light to moderate rain and snowfall will continue across Jammu and Kashmir over the next 24 hours, with heavier accumulation expected in higher reaches, which is much needed for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Notably, the weather department has said that till the 29th weather in Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh will remain dry, and on the 29th, another western disturbance is going to hit Jammu Kashmir.