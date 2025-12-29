Jammu And Kashmir Weather: Srinagar Witnesses Minimum Temperature Of 3 Degrees Celsius - Check IMD Forecast

Jammu And Kashmir Weather: As North India is currently undergoing a winter spell, Jammu and Kashmir continue to experience low temperatures, and the Kashmir Valley has been gripped by intense cold. The conditions have also affected the flight operations in Jammu.

IANS reported, citing weather officials, that due to heavy nightlong cloud cover, night temperatures rose above the freezing point throughout the Kashmir Valley on Monday, except the ski resort of Gulmarg, weather officials said.

The plains of Kashmir Valley are yet to witness this season’s first snowfall.

Earlier, IndiGo, in a post on the social media platform X, informed "Dense fog in #Jammu continues to affect visibility, impacting flights operating to and from #Jammu. As conditions evolve, some services may experience delays, and a few may need to be cancelled depending on clearance and operational feasibility."

Jammu And Kashmir Weather Today

1- Srinagar city witnessed a minimum of 3

2- Pahalgam was at 0.2 degrees Celsius

3- Jammu city was at 9.1 degrees Celsius

4- Katra town at 9.2 degrees Celsius

5- Batote at 7.3 degrees Celsius

6- Banihal at 4.8 degrees Celsius

7- Bhaderwah at 3.3 degrees Celsius

IMD Forecast For Jammu and Kashmir

Here is the forecast by the MeT Department for the coming week-

a. Cloudy weather is forecast on Monday and Tuesday.

b. On December 31 and January 1, there is a forecast for rain/snow at many places, with the middle and higher reaches likely to receive moderate snowfall in the central and northern parts of the Valley.

Advice For Travellers

As per IANS, travellers and transporters have been advised to follow the Traffic Department's and administrative departments' advisories.

Chillai Kalan In Jammu And Kashmir

The 40-day-long period of harsh winter cold called the ‘Chillai Kalan’ started on December 21, 2025, and will end on January 30, 2026.

All the major snow accumulation traditionally occurs in Kashmir during the Chillai Kalan.

(with IANS inputs)