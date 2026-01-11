Jammu And Kashmir Weather Update: Freezing Temperatures Continue, MeT Predicts Dry Weather Till Jan 20

Srinagar: A harsh dry cold wave tightened its grip on Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, pushing night temperatures across the Valley deep into sub-zero levels.

A feeble winter sun rose in the clear sky as water taps and the road puddles froze completely, while the Dal Lake in Srinagar city froze in parts. People were seen lighting small fires around the water taps to de-freeze them in the morning.

Minimum Temperatures Across Jammu and Kashmir

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Srinagar city: Recorded a minimum temperature of -5.2 degrees Celsius, reflecting severe cold conditions in the Valley.

Gulmarg ski resort: Logged -6.2 degrees Celsius, continuing the intense chill in higher-altitude areas.

Pahalgam: Remained among the coldest places with a minimum temperature of -7.6 degrees Celsius.

Jammu city: Recorded a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius, indicating cold but above-freezing conditions.

Katra town: Logged 4.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Batote: Temperature dropped to 3 degrees Celsius overnight.

Banihal: Registered a comparatively higher minimum temperature of 7.1 degrees Celsius.

Bhaderwah: Experienced freezing conditions with the mercury settling at -2 degrees Celsius.

An alarming situation faces Jammu and Kashmir, especially the Valley, as the Meteorological (MeT) Department has forecast cold, dry weather till January 20.

The gap between the maximum and minimum temperature has also narrowed down as Srinagar recorded 10.9 degrees Celsius and Jammu city 15.2 as the maximum temperature on Saturday.

The continued dry spell has raised alarm across the union territory as all the water bodies on which agriculture, horticulture and drinking water needs are based depend on heavy snowfall during the ongoing 40-day long period of harsh winter cold locally called the ‘Chillai Kalan’.

This important 40-day winter period is already more than halfway over, but the plains of the Valley have still not received the season’s first snowfall. Chillai Kalan will end on January 30, and snowfall after that especially in February and March, usually melts quickly and does little to refill the region’s permanent water sources in the mountains of Jammu and Kashmir.

Doctors have reported a rise in chest and heart-related illnesses due to the cold and dry weather. They have advised people with a history of such health problems to take extra precautions and avoid stepping out of their homes during extreme cold wave conditions.

(From the Inputs of IANS)