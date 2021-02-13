Jammu and Kashmir would be given statehood back at an appropriate time: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that Jammu and Kashmir would be given statehood back at an appropriate time.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Shah said that the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Amendment Bill 2021 has nothing to do with statehood of the union territory. He urged the opposition members to not oppose it just for the sake of politics.

Shah asserted that the Bill does not mention anything about not granting statehood to the union territory.

“I say it again that this Bill has got nothing to do with the statehood of Jammu & Kashmir. Statehood would be given to Jammu & Kashmir at an appropriate time,” Shah said.

Shah said that it has only been 17 months since the abrogation of Article 370 and he is ready to account for everything. Taking a dig at Congress he asked what they did in the 70 years of their rule.

“I have no objection, I will give an account for everything. But those who were given the opportunity to govern for generations should look within if they are even fit to demand an account,” Shah said.

Talking about the Bill, Shah said, “Many MPs said that bringing Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 means J&K won't get statehood. (But) Nowhere is it written that J&K won't get statehood. Where are you drawing conclusion from?”

Shah hit out at Congress’s Manish Tewari saying thousands of people were killed and curfew were imposed during the Congress regime. “I don't want to recall the days of unrest. Such days won't be there again,” Shah said.

(With inputs from ANI)

