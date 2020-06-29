Jammu and Kashmir's Doda becomes 'terrorist-free' after Hizbul Mujahideen commander killed in encounter: DGP Dilbag Singh

Three terrorists, including a top commander of Pakistan-based terror group Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, were killed in an encounter in Anantnag district on Monday (June 29) morning.

“With today’s operation at Khull Chohar ranipora Anantnag by Anantnag Police along RR unit and CPRF in which two LET terrorists including one district commander and one Hizbul commander Masood are neutralised who belonged to Doda, Doda district in Jammu Zone becomes totally free from terrorists once again as Masood was last surviving terrorist of Doda District," Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said.

DGP Singh added that Masood was also involved in a rape case registered by Doda police and was absconding ever since. "He later joined Hizbul Mujahideen and shifted his area of operation to Kashmir," he said.

Sources identified the other two killed terrorists as Tariq Khan of Lal Chowk, Anantnag, and Nadeem from Kulgam. However, official confirmation was still awaited.

With the encounter of these three terrorists, the number of terrorists eliminated in Valley in this year so far has gone to 116 including 7 operational commanders of different terror outfits.

This was the 13th encounter in the month of June and over 40 terrorists have been killed in Kashmir valley in this month so far. Pakistan-based terror group Hizbul Mujaheedin remained main target of security forces. It is to be noted that Hizbul's longest surviving operational commander Riyaz Naikoo was also killed in 2020.