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J&K Assembly clash: BJP and NC fight over Maharaja Hari Singh and Sheikh Abdullah holidays

Explore the political clash in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly as the BJP and National Conference spar over public holidays for Maharaja Hari Singh and Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah. Get key insights into the heated debate, walkouts, and historical legacies.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 04:04 PM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 04:05 PM IST
J&K Assembly clash: BJP and NC fight over Maharaja Hari Singh and Sheikh Abdullah holidays
Image Credit: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah speaks during the Autumn Session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly in Srinagar. (IANS)

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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J&K Assembly clash: BJP and NC fight over Maharaja Hari Singh and Sheikh Abdullah holidays
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