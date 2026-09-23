/J&K Assembly clash: BJP and NC fight over Maharaja Hari Singh and Sheikh Abdullah holidays

BJP Jammu-Kashmir spokesperson Altaf Thakur said, "The Maharaja was a great personality, a great leader, and a great guide. When people in Kashmir were not even wearing shalwar-kameez or pajamas during the National Conference era, he emphasized education here, improved the health sector, brought development, and talked about women's empowerment. That is the difference. And today, you cannot compare Sheikh Abdullah and Maharaja. Look at all the big institutions this flood channel, SVS, SMHS, SP College, Jammu and Kashmir Bank—how big Maharaja's contribution is! And the biggest contribution Maharaja made was the accession, or merger, that he did with the Union of India, and today we are called the greatest democracy in the world because of Maharaja's vision. On the other hand, if Sheikh Abdullah is spoken of, cases like plebiscites and FIRs for anti-national activities were filed against him. You cannot compare these two people, and the holiday given in Maharaja's name today is even less. Because Maharaja's personality was such; he was a ruler of course, but more than that, he was a human being who served humanity.