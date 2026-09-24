An uproar has erupted in Jammu and Kashmir over the withdrawal of thousands of books from government libraries after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah publicly distanced himself from the decision, saying elected representatives have no say in the matter under the current system. Omar said " “I have my own views on whether books should be banned or not. But unfortunately, in the current system, we in the elected government don’t get to decide these things. Therefore, we just have to wait for that situation to change, and then we’ll take a fresh look at what’s happening”.
His comments have clashed with the official reply given by his own Education Department on the floor of the Assembly, turning the issue into a sharp political controversy that has now reached both the House and the courts.
Earlier, on the floor of the Assembly, the Education Department headed by Minister Sakina Itoo informed the House in reply to a question by Awami Ittehad Party MLA Sheikh Khurshid that around 21,81,582 books and publications had been screened across Jammu and Kashmir. Of these, 4,812 books were taken out of circulation. The figure includes 518 copies of formally banned titles and 4,249 other books identified as containing objectionable material during the review. The government also stated that 518 copies of 19 titles banned under S.O. 203 had been removed.
The numbers presented were: 12,48,641 books examined in the Kashmir division and 9,32,941 in the Jammu division.
Education Minister Sakina Itoo, after informing the House about book ban details today said “You might remember yesterday that the Chief Minister talked about this, and as far as the question of these books is concerned, a committee was formed by our government even before. That committee looks at these books, this is their domain, not ours, but if intentionally, something that the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the children of Jammu and Kashmir want to read, want to see, if the members of the committee ban it, then that is wrong; that is an injustice.”
Opposition parties immediately seized on what they described as a contradiction between the Chief Minister’s media remarks and the government’s formal reply in the Assembly. AIP MLA Langate sheikh Khursheed the one who raised the question in assembly remained critic to Omar and his Government
AIP MLA Sheikh Abdul Khurshid said:
“The question I asked did not receive a complete answer, I asked for in my question give me the title, writer’s name, author, or publication house details, which were not provided to me.
However, I want to ask the honorable Chief Minister, I want to request him, that you say one thing when you come inside the House, but outside in the media, you say something else. It would have been better if the honorable Chief Minister had written in his reply as well that if it were up to him, he wouldn’t have taken this step. But their ministry, the Higher Education Ministry, accepted that they have removed more than 4,000 books from government libraries, and they said that we scrutinized approximately 23 lakh (2.3 million) books.
He alleged that there is no doubt, the LG and the BJP are responsible for this; they want RSS-infixation here, they want us to read, listen to, and see literature of their choice here. But there is also no doubt that our elected government here is facilitating it and giving them an opportunity.”
The People’s Democratic Party also criticized the government for not raising the issue more forcefully accused Omar always hiding behind the issue of restoration of statehood they could have raised the voice people had given them mandate and issue could have been bought for discussion on the floor of house
PDP MLA Aga Syed Muntazir (Budgam) said: “we must understand that after August 5, 2019, a process of penalization and de-legitimization began here. The unfortunate part that is for the BJP Jammu and Kashmir’s political history is a major issue, so their constant effort has been to erase and tear apart the history that existed here. Their attempt has always been that Kashmir’s history should start fresh from August 5, 2019, rather than what happened in the past or in retrospect. This is part of the process of de-legitimization and penalization, how we can penalize Kashmiris and Kashmiri Muslims. Regarding the elected government’s statements, I think it is quite unfortunate to express helplessness in every matter because the people of Jammu and Kashmir gave legitimacy to this vote and this house. Although the size of this house is quite small, the legitimacy that the people of Jammu and Kashmir gave to this house should have been upheld by the elected government by raising its voice, and there should have been a discussion in the house. This would have sent a clear message back to the BJP and the central government that whatever you are doing through your proxies or the LG administration, the assembly here will not allow it.”
Meanwhile, some political parties have challenged the withdrawal and banning of books before the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, arguing that such action raises constitutional and democratic concerns. The petitioners have questioned whether the withdrawal of the books amounts to a violation of constitutional freedoms and restrictions on the circulation of ideas.
CPIM leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, who has challenged the book withdrawals in the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, said:
“I will certainly say this: as far as this act of banning books is concerned, this started some time ago. And I would like to remind you that about Kashmir, there have been very top-level writers and historians like A.G. Noorani and several others, and bans were imposed on books.”
He added: “I was the first man—along with those companions, several companions—I was the one person who knocked on the doors of this High Court, Deliberations took place; our lawyers, I myself went to the first session. And we hope we will succeed; we are waiting for the final verdict.”
“This sequence of events has not stopped yet; it is ongoing. I will only say this: you cannot place fetters on thoughts. No law has been made yet anywhere in the world leave aside what happens here where this weapon has been tested: that there should be censorship, your ears should not hear, your eyes should not see. As far as the Chief Minister saying we are helpless, it is true that what powers this Assembly has, you know them. But if this breath continues, the tongue will keep speaking, the eyes will remain open, and if protest does not reach the tongue, it will reach the heart, and nobody can stop us from that.”
The Bharatiya Janata Party defended the action and leader of opposition even took dig on Omar Abdullah.
Leader of the Opposition Sunil Sharma said: “First ask Omar Abdullah what the books are. I also don’t know which books they have banned but whichever agencies have banned these books, must have done so after thinking carefully. I will certainly say that whatever agencies, whatever such institutions, ban these books, they must have seen something and contested with them. Omar Abdullah sahib since it is not in my hands, he just portrays himself in such a way as if he is the biggest well-wisher here in Jammu and Kashmir.
What is in your hands, what are you doing in that? Tell me? ‘If it were in my hands, I wouldn’t have let it happen. Just.’ By saying this, you made him a hero.”
The controversy has brought into sharp focus the role of review committees, the limits of the elected government’s authority, and questions over freedom of expression. Petitions challenging the withdrawals are pending before the High Court, while the political debate continues both inside and outside the Assembly.
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