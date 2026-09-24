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Jammu and Kashmir book ban controversy deepens as Omar Abdullah's 'no-control' remark sparks political storm

The book ban controversy in Jammu and Kashmir intensifies as CM Omar Abdullah distances his government from the withdrawal of thousands of library books, sparking fierce political debate and legal challenges.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 06:51 PM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 06:51 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir book ban controversy deepens as Omar Abdullah's 'no-control' remark sparks political storm
Image Credit: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. (IANS)

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Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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Jammu and Kashmir book ban controversy deepens as Omar Abdullah's 'no-control' remark sparks political storm
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