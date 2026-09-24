PDP MLA Aga Syed Muntazir (Budgam) said: “we must understand that after August 5, 2019, a process of penalization and de-legitimization began here. The unfortunate part that is for the BJP Jammu and Kashmir’s political history is a major issue, so their constant effort has been to erase and tear apart the history that existed here. Their attempt has always been that Kashmir’s history should start fresh from August 5, 2019, rather than what happened in the past or in retrospect. This is part of the process of de-legitimization and penalization, how we can penalize Kashmiris and Kashmiri Muslims. Regarding the elected government’s statements, I think it is quite unfortunate to express helplessness in every matter because the people of Jammu and Kashmir gave legitimacy to this vote and this house. Although the size of this house is quite small, the legitimacy that the people of Jammu and Kashmir gave to this house should have been upheld by the elected government by raising its voice, and there should have been a discussion in the house. This would have sent a clear message back to the BJP and the central government that whatever you are doing through your proxies or the LG administration, the assembly here will not allow it.”