Jammu & Kashmir Devastated By Cloudbursts: Over 120 Dead, Thousands Affected

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir, along with Ladakh, is grappling with a devastating series of natural disasters, as 25 cloudbursts and 9 landslides have claimed at least 122 lives, with over 100 people still missing. The region has been hit by unprecedented rainfall and extreme weather, which experts attribute to the changing dynamics of the Himalayan climate and global warming.

The escalating frequency and intensity of these events are raising alarm among authorities and scientists alike, with predictions of further disasters in the coming week.

Unprecedented Cloudbursts And Flash Floods

This year’s monsoon in Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh has been particularly severe, with cloudbursts breaking all previous records. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the region experienced a series of catastrophic events, and the situation is far from over. “The monsoon has been intense, with heavy rains and cloudbursts in Jammu and Kashmir. We are expecting more rainfall in the coming week,” said Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, Director of MeT.

On Friday night, a cloudburst struck Rajgarh village in Ramban, resulting in four deaths and one person still missing. This was the 25th cloudburst to hit Jammu and Kashmir in the past month. The cloudbursts, coupled with flash floods, have caused extensive damage to infrastructure, agricultural fields, and homes, particularly in the remote districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Landslides & Loss Of Life In Residential Areas

Landslides have also caused significant devastation, with one of the most tragic incidents occurring in Mahore, Reasi district, where seven people are feared dead after a landslide flattened their house. Among the victims were a couple and their five children, all under the age of 10. The tragedy followed intense overnight rainfall, which has become more frequent in recent months due to changing weather patterns.

Infrastructure Damage & Pilgrim Disruptions

The most devastating cloudburst incidents occurred in Kishtwar, Kathua, Doda, Reasi, Sonamarg, and Rajgarh. The disasters have caused massive damage to infrastructure, roads, and communication networks, as well as disrupted key pilgrimage routes, including the Vaishno Devi and Machail Mata yatras. These pilgrimages are vital to the local economy, and the disruptions have taken a heavy toll on both the local population and visiting pilgrims.

In total, more than 350 people have been injured, and the economic losses are estimated to run into hundreds of crores. Local authorities, with the support of the central government, are carrying out rescue and relief operations, but the region’s vulnerability to extreme weather events is a clear indication of systemic gaps in disaster preparedness.

Climate Change & Increased Frequency Of Cloudbursts

Experts are pointing to the broader issue of climate change as a key factor in the region’s increasing vulnerability. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad explained, “There are multiple reasons for cloudbursts. The active monsoon, combined with the moist, warm easterly winds and the interaction of Western disturbances, causes these intense rainfall events. Climate change, however, is the primary trigger. As global temperatures rise, atmospheric moisture capacity increases, leading to more intense rainfall.”

The geographical location of Jammu and Kashmir, with its steep Himalayan slopes, makes it highly susceptible to cloudbursts, particularly when combined with an active monsoon and western disturbances. Recent trends show that short-term, high-intensity rainfall events have been increasing, and the Himalayas are experiencing more frequent cloudbursts due to warming temperatures.

Urgent Need For Disaster Preparedness

The disastrous events in Jammu and Kashmir are not isolated incidents but part of a larger trend of increasing extreme weather events in the region. Experts warn that if immediate action is not taken to strengthen disaster preparedness, infrastructure resilience, and climate adaptation strategies, the future risks could be catastrophic.

“The increasing frequency of cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides in Jammu and Kashmir is a clear indication of the effects of climate change,” said Dr. Ahmad. “If we do not take urgent steps to address disaster preparedness, we risk even higher casualties, greater infrastructure damage, and irreversible environmental destruction.”

Forecasts & Warnings: More Extreme Weather Ahead

The IMD has issued warnings for continued rainfall and potential cloudbursts in the coming week, particularly in the higher reaches of Kathua, Samba, Doda, Jammu, Ramban, and Kishtwar. “There is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rain in the Jammu division in the next 24 hours. The chances of cloudbursts and landslides remain high, and people need to be cautious,” Dr. Ahmad cautioned.

The IMD also forecasted thunderstorms, strong winds, and lightning, which could exacerbate the ongoing crisis. The weather is expected to improve after September 3, but the coming days remain critical for those living in the affected areas.

The Climate Crisis: A Global Challenge

The rising incidence of cloudbursts and other extreme weather events in the Himalayan region is a stark reminder of the urgent need to address climate change. Greenhouse gas emissions and rising global temperatures are driving increased monsoon variability and intensifying weather patterns, such as cloudbursts. Experts believe that without significant efforts to mitigate climate change, the frequency and intensity of such disasters will only increase, posing severe risks to both human life and the environment.

A Call For Immediate Action

The recent cloudbursts and landslides in Jammu and Kashmir serve as a wake-up call for urgent action on climate change adaptation and disaster management. As the region faces an increasingly erratic monsoon, the need for better infrastructure, improved disaster preparedness, and proactive climate policies has never been more critical. Without timely intervention, the region could face even more severe consequences in the near future.