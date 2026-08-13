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  • /Har Ghar Tiranga in J&K: 1.3-km flag march in Ramban and high-altitude rallies mark 80th Independence Day

Har Ghar Tiranga in J&K: 1.3-km flag march in Ramban and high-altitude rallies mark 80th Independence Day

Ahead of the 80th Independence Day, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed creative displays of national pride under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 06:49 PM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 06:49 PM IST
Har Ghar Tiranga in J&K: 1.3-km flag march in Ramban and high-altitude rallies mark 80th Independence Day
Image Credit: Har Ghar Tiranga in J&K: 1.3-km flag march in Ramban and high-altitude rallies mark 80th Independence Day.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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Har Ghar Tiranga in J&K: 1.3-km flag march in Ramban and high-altitude rallies mark 80th Independence Day
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