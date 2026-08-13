/Har Ghar Tiranga in J&K: 1.3-km flag march in Ramban and high-altitude rallies mark 80th Independence Day

On the eve of the 80th Independence Day, as the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign sweeps across the nation, Jammu and Kashmir has demonstrated patriotism in a unique way—it is lived with imagination, courage, and heartfelt pride.
Across the Union Territory, citizens have marked the occasion with celebrations that are as unique as they are deeply moving, revealing a growing emotional bond between the younger generation and the national flag.
In Ramban, schoolchildren from government schools joined hands to create an unforgettable spectacle. Together they carried what is being hailed as the longest national flag ever assembled in the region—an extraordinary 1,300-meter tricolor—and marched it nearly four kilometers through National Highway 44. The sight of hundreds of young students shouldering the massive flag, their faces glowing with determination and joy, turned the road into a moving river of saffron, white, and green. It was not just a parade; it was a powerful statement that the future of the nation rests securely on young and willing shoulders.
In Anantnag, the celebrations took a dramatic and inspiring turn. The head of the BJP Mahila Morcha boarded a crane and rose nearly 100 feet into the sky to unfurl the national flag before a large gathering. Suspended high above the crowd, the fluttering Tricolor became a striking symbol of fearless patriotism, drawing cheers and lasting admiration from all who witnessed the moment.
Further north, the picturesque tourist destinations of Gulmarg added their own distinctive chapters to the story. An energetic ATV Tricolor rally wound its way from Drang to Tangmarg, with hundreds of riders proudly displaying the national flag as they traversed the scenic routes. Similarly, at an altitude of 14,500 feet in the breathtaking Apharwat pastures, a horse-borne Tricolor rally painted an even more poetic picture—riders on horseback carrying the flag across alpine meadows.
In Shopian, once troubled by the shadow of terrorism, the village of Heff-Shermaal witnessed a remarkable transformation. Hundreds of farmers organized a tractor rally, driving through rice fields with tricolors fluttering proudly from their vehicles. What was once a region associated with conflict has now become a stage for peaceful, exuberant displays of national pride.
These diverse and inventive celebrations—whether on foot, by crane, on ATVs, on horseback, or on tractors—underscore a profound shift. Children and youth across Jammu and Kashmir are not passive observers of Independence Day; they are its most enthusiastic torchbearers now. Their wholehearted participation signals a deepening acceptance of the Tricolor as a living emblem of unity, hope, and belonging.
As the nation prepares to mark 80 years of freedom, the valleys and mountains of Jammu and Kashmir are sending a clear message: the spirit of the flag is firmly rooted in the hearts of the generation that will shape India’s tomorrow.
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