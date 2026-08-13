/Har Ghar Tiranga in J&K: 1.3-km flag march in Ramban and high-altitude rallies mark 80th Independence Day

In Ramban, schoolchildren from government schools joined hands to create an unforgettable spectacle. Together they carried what is being hailed as the longest national flag ever assembled in the region—an extraordinary 1,300-meter tricolor—and marched it nearly four kilometers through National Highway 44. The sight of hundreds of young students shouldering the massive flag, their faces glowing with determination and joy, turned the road into a moving river of saffron, white, and green. It was not just a parade; it was a powerful statement that the future of the nation rests securely on young and willing shoulders.