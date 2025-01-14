Jammu & Kashmir Incomplete Without PoK, Pakistan Must....Otherwise...: Rajnath Singh Warns Islamabad

A day after Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi highlighted Pakistan's role in exporting terrorists to India, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has issued a stern warning for Islamabad. Army Chief General Dwivedi on Monday said that Pakistan is 'epicentre of terrorism' and highlighted that 60 per cent of recently neutralised terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir were of Pakistani origin.

Now, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accused Pakistan of attempts to destabilize India by sponsoring terrorism. He said that Islamabad must dismantle terror infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) or face consequences. The Defence Minister also said that J&K is incomplete without the Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir. "Jammu and Kashmir is incomplete without PoK. For Pakistan, PoK is nothing more than foreign territory," said Singh.

Rajnath Singh said that Pakistan is using PoK as a hub for terrorism, with its land serving as a base for training camps and launch pads for infiltration activities.

"The land of PoK is being used to run the business of terrorism. Even today, terrorist training camps are operational there. Launchpads have been established in areas near the border, and the Indian government has concrete information about this and is fully aware of the situation. Pakistan must eliminate this, otherwise ...," Singh warned while addressing a veterans' rally in Kashmir's Akhnoor area.

The Defence Minister also claimed that the people in PoK have been deprived of a dignified life, and Pakistan's rulers have exploited them in the name of religion to further their anti-India agenda.

Rajnath Singh emphasized that the abrogation of Article 370 has marked the beginning of a significant change. "The situation in Jammu and Kashmir has changed drastically, and this truth must be accepted. Jammu and Kashmir is incomplete without PoK, which remains the crown jewel of India," Singh asserted. (With PTI inputs)