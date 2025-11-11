Advertisement
NewsIndia
J&K LG MANOJ SINHA

Jammu-Kashmir: LG Manoj Sinha Chairs High-Level Security Review in Srinagar, Calls for Heightened Vigil And Coordination

During the meeting, the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha directed all security and intelligence agencies to maintain constant vigil and ensure seamless coordination at every operational level. 

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Nov 11, 2025, 09:47 PM IST
LG Manoj Sinha Chairs High-Level Security Review in Srinagar

In view of the current security situation following the busting of a major white-collar terrorist network and the Red Fort blast in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday chaired a high-level security review meeting at Raj Bhawan in Srinagar to assess the prevailing situation across the Union Territory and review measures being taken to maintain peace and public safety. 

During the meeting, the Lieutenant Governor directed all security and intelligence agencies to maintain constant vigil and ensure seamless coordination at every operational level. Stressing the importance of a unified approach, he called upon the J&K Police, Army, paramilitary forces, and intelligence agencies to work in close synergy to effectively tackle emerging challenges and thwart attempts to disrupt peace and normalcy in the Union Territory.  

Also Check- Delhi Red Fort Blast: What Happens When NIA Takes Over A Case?

Emphasising prevention through proactive intelligence gathering, the LG directed regular monitoring of vulnerable areas, strict surveillance over movement in sensitive zones, and continued outreach to strengthen public confidence in the security apparatus.  

The review also covered counter-infiltration measures, anti-militancy operations, and actions being taken to curb narco-terror and hybrid militancy across various districts. Senior officers briefed the Lieutenant Governor on recent security assessments, law and order updates, and coordination mechanisms currently in place.  

LG Sinha commended the efforts of the forces in ensuring peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir. He urged all security stakeholders to remain alert and responsive to any potential threats, especially considering recent developments and upcoming public events.  

Syed Khalid Hussain
