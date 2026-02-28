Jammu & Kashmir makes history: First ever Ranji Trophy title in 67 years

Budding cricketers and the people of Jammu and Kashmir celebrated a historic moment as the region claimed its first-ever Ranji Trophy title in 67 years. The victory is being hailed as a landmark achievement that redefines Jammu and Kashmir's place in Indian domestic and international cricket.

Local players and leaders believe this triumph has shattered the "underdog" perception, opening doors for regional talent to gain recognition at the national and international level. The championship is seen by J&K players as a major morale booster for emerging cricketers, inspiring the next generation to aim for elite competition.

Selectors and IPL franchise scouts are expected to monitor J&K’s rising stars more closely. “This win has put us in a dominating position. We will now push for our place in domestic and national squads. We have a lot of talent here, like Aquib Nabi, who made this victory possible,” said Sajad, a local league cricketer.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah praised the players, stating that the day is not far when J&K athletes will play “a very important role in the national team,” adding that some current performers “definitely deserve to wear the Indian team colours.”

Top performers, such as Aquib Nabi, who ended the season as the highest wicket-taker with 60 wickets- have showcased the mental toughness required for high-stakes cricket, significantly enhancing their prospects for the IPL and India A squads. The team’s commanding display, including a massive 291-run first-innings lead against eight-time champions Karnataka, sent a clear message that J&K can "beat anyone, anywhere."

The historic win has sparked calls for improved infrastructure to sustain this momentum, including demands for a cricket stadium in every district to nurture grassroots talent. In response, the J&K government announced financial incentives and employment opportunities for the winning players, aiming to strengthen the sporting culture across the region.