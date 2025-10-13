Jammu-Kashmir: National Conference Files Rajya Sabha Nominations For 3 Candidates

The National Conference (NC) also filed Rajya Sabha nominations for three candidates, Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Shammi Oberoi, and Sajad Kichloo. They submitted their papers at the Legislative Assembly complex in Srinagar ahead of the elections scheduled for October 24.

The three candidates were finalised at a party core committee meeting on October 10. The party leadership stated that veteran leader Farooq Abdullah opted out of the race for health reasons.

The NC left the fourth Rajya Sabha seat open for its alliance partner, the Congress. However, the Congress ultimately decided against fielding a candidate for that seat, calling it too risky. Now the NC is reportedly to contest the fourth seat also, and the name for the fourth seat will be announced soon, party sources said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

National Conference veteran leader and candidate Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan expressed gratitude to party president Farooq Abdullah and the entire NC cadre for their trust and support.

Ramzan said, “will take all essential issues to the floor of the house and primarily will remain the statehood issue for that he will back the party stand."

Chowdry Ramzan is a senior NC leader and a former minister who hails from Handwara in North Kashmir. Another candidate and senior leader of the NC from Chenab Valley, Sajad Ahmed Kitchloo.

Sajad Kitchloo said, “I am thankful to the leadership who have given representation to the people of Chenab valley and will take all genuine issues to the floor for which party has promised the people of Jammu Kashmir, and the primary focus will be statehood and other core issues regarding our identity.”

Also Read: J&K Rajya Sabha Elections: BJP Announces Three Candidates; Polls Will Be On...

https://zeenews.india.com/india/jk-rajya-sabha-elections-bjp-announces-three-candidates-polls-will-be-on-2970994.html

The choice of Kitchloo, a veteran leader from Kishtwar, is viewed as a strategic move by the NC to strengthen its presence in the Chenab Valley.

By nominating candidates from different regions, including Kichloo from the Chenab Valley and Chowdhary Muhammad Ramzan from North Kashmir, the NC is attempting to project broad regional representation in its Rajya Sabha lineup.

Third candidate Shmai Oberoi was nominated along with Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan and Sajad Kichloo following an NC core committee meeting on October 10.

Oberoi is a businessman-turned-politician. Oberoi serves as the party's treasurer and represents the Sikh community. He is considered a close aide and trusted loyalist of Chief Minister and NC Vice President Omar Abdullah. The nomination is part of the NC's strategy to ensure broad regional representation, with Oberoi representing the Jammu region and the Sikh community.