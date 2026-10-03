/J&K Police terror crackdown: 288 properties attached, 5 terrorists killed in September

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday said that it has intensified its crackdown on terror and narco-terror networks, with 288 properties attached, 3,257 cases registered and nearly 4,000 arrests made between April and September 2026. Security forces also killed five terrorists in four operations in September, while police said action against terror financing, drug networks and logistical support is continuing across the region.
According to data shared by Jammu and Kashmir Police, joint operations involving the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) between April and September targeted foreign terrorists, local support networks and terror logistics across the Kashmir Valley and the Pir Panjal and Jammu regions.
Operations included searches in forested and high-altitude areas, action against suspected terror handlers and the attachment of properties linked to active or absconding terrorists and Over-Ground Workers (OGWs).
Operation Sheruwali was launched in May 2026 as an intelligence-led multi-agency operation across Central and North Kashmir. According to the details shared by police, the operation focused on tracking foreign terrorist commanders and locating hideouts in high-altitude areas.
Security forces also intensified searches and established multi-tier cordons in the Pir Panjal range covering Poonch, Rajouri and Kishtwar, targeting terrorists believed to be hiding in dense forest areas.
During July and August, Jammu and Kashmir Police invoked provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) to attach properties linked to active or absconding terrorists and OGWs.
Police said the action was aimed at disrupting the local logistics, shelter and financial support available to terror networks.
The Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Nalin Prabhat, said the force had attached 288 properties and ranked first nationally for such property attachments.
In his statement, Prabhat put the total value of the attached properties at more than ₹178 crore. The figures shared in the wider police briefing put the value at over ₹138 crore. Police also said more than ₹80 lakh in cash had been seized.
September saw four major counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir in which five terrorists were killed, according to the police data shared.
One of the operations resulted in the killing of Hashim Musa, also known as Fauji Musa, who police identified as a Lashkar-e-Taiba commander.
On September 4, another LeT operative identified as Yasir was killed during a joint operation under Operation Asdhar.
Around the middle of September, joint teams conducted intelligence-based searches in the forested areas of Udhampur district. The operation led to an encounter in which two Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists, identified as Saddam and Mustafa, were killed.
Security forces recovered weapons and other material from the operation site, including M4 carbines, AK assault rifles, sidearms and live grenades. Police also reported the recovery of foreign-made weapons, communication equipment and explosive devices.
Prabhat said 3,257 cases had been registered, of which more than 2,500 had already been disposed of. He said approximately 4,000 people had been arrested and 170 convictions had taken place.
He also said 144 people had been booked under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PIT NDPS), adding that Jammu and Kashmir ranked first nationally under the provision.
Police have also linked the crackdown to the drug trade and the financial networks supporting terror activities.
A day before the latest police briefing, four immovable properties worth ₹7.11 crore were attached in Srinagar during an operation against an inter-state narco-terror module.
Srinagar SSP G V Sundeep said investigators were examining how drugs were being brought into the area, where they were stored, how they were distributed and who benefited from the supply chain.
“From the source to the destination, we won't leave anybody,” Sundeep said, adding that the investigation would cover those involved in the supply system and financial network.
According to Sundeep, the operation had so far resulted in the recovery of around ₹1 crore in cash and gold worth ₹1 crore to ₹1.5 crore. Several bank accounts were frozen, while vehicles and immovable property were also attached.
Jammu and Kashmir Police said its operations would continue against terror networks, their support infrastructure and financial channels, including those linked to the drug trade.
The police said the focus would remain on identifying and disrupting terror supply chains, financial networks and logistical support across Jammu and Kashmir.
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