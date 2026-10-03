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  • /J&K Police terror crackdown: 288 properties attached, 5 terrorists killed in September

J&K Police terror crackdown: 288 properties attached, 5 terrorists killed in September

The police said the focus would remain on identifying and disrupting terror supply chains, financial networks and logistical support across Jammu and Kashmir.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Oct 03, 2026, 08:16 PM IST|Updated: Oct 03, 2026, 08:16 PM IST
J&K Police terror crackdown: 288 properties attached, 5 terrorists killed in September
Image Credit: ANI. Representative image.

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Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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J&K Police terror crackdown: 288 properties attached, 5 terrorists killed in September
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