Jammu & Kashmir Police Honours Families Of Fallen Martyrs On Independence Day

In a heartfelt gesture of gratitude and solidarity, Srinagar Police visited the families of the fallen police martyrs to mark the 79th Independence Day. This meaningful initiative underscores the Jammu & Kashmir Police Department’s unwavering respect for the supreme sacrifices made in the service of the nation. Jammu & Kashmir Police undertook this poignant initiative to honor the families of their fallen officers in Srinagar and other districts.

Senior police officers, including those from district units and specialized wings, personally visited the homes of martyrs’ families to pay their respects.

These visits were not only a gesture of gratitude for the officers’ ultimate sacrifices in the line of duty but also an opportunity to strengthen the bond between the police force and the families.

During the visits, officers spent time with the families, listening to their grievances, addressing their concerns, and assuring them of continued support from the J&K Police. This included discussions about welfare measures such as financial assistance, educational support for children, and other benefits provided under government and police schemes for martyrs’ families.

Small tokens of appreciation, such as sweets, gift hampers, and other essentials, were distributed to bring a sense of warmth and solidarity on this significant day.

The initiative was widely appreciated and reflected the J&K Police’s deep commitment to honoring their fallen comrades.

The visits underscored the force’s ethos of never forgetting the sacrifices made by their personnel in maintaining peace and security in the region, particularly in the challenging context of Jammu & Kashmir.

At some places, senior officers from various police units and establishments of Srinagar Police stepped forward to meet with the next of kin of the martyrs.

The initiative also emphasized the emotional bond between the police and the families of its fallen heroes. This gesture serves as a reminder that the sacrifices made by the brave officers are remembered and valued.