Jammu & Kashmir Police Step Up Crackdown To Dismantle Terror Ecosystem In Valley

New Delhi: Jammu Kashmir police, continuing its crackdown on terror infrastructure and assets, targeted properties and assets linked to terrorism in Bandipora, Sopore, and Kupwara as part of efforts to disrupt terror financing and networks under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Sopore Police in north Kashmir executed a significant operation targeting terror financing by attaching bank credits worth Rs 18.93 lakh, identified as proceeds of terrorism under FIR No. 105/2024, registered at Sopore Police Station under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The attachment was carried out with the approval of the competent authority, as confirmed by official sources. This action aligns with ongoing efforts in the region to disrupt the financial networks supporting terrorist activities.

Sopore Police have been actively targeting both physical assets and financial resources linked to terror handlers, particularly those operating from Pakistan.

The attachment of bank credits in Sopore coincides with similar actions in Bandipora and Kupwara on the same day.

Bandipora Police attached immovable property worth over Rs 3.59 crores in Patushay, belonging to Hashir Rafiq Parray, identified as proceeds of terrorism. The property, linked to FIR No. 168/2022 at Bandipora Police Station, includes agricultural land (1 Kanal, 18.5 Marlas) under multiple survey numbers and a residential house. The action was taken under UAPA sections 18, 20, 23, 38, and 39, along with provisions of the Explosive Substances Act and E&IMCO Act, due to Parray’s alleged role in facilitating terrorist activities on instructions from Pakistan-based handlers.

Similarly, Police earlier attached 5 Kanals and 3 Marlas of land in Sogam, valued at approximately ₹50 lakhs, belonging to Ghulam Rasool Shah, a Pakistan-based terror handler and commander of Hizbul Mujahideen and Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen. The attachment, executed under Section 25 of the UAPA in connection with FIR No. 276/2022 at Sogam Police Station, Kupwara.

These coordinated operations reflect a multi-pronged approach by Jammu and Kashmir Police, in collaboration with other security forces, to target the financial and operational networks of terrorist organizations.