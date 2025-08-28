Jammu Kashmir: Rain, Landslides Disrupt Life; Schools Closed, NH-44 Remains Shut

Jammu and Kashmir is facing severe weather, with heavy rainfall and landslides disrupting daily life across the region.

In a precautionary measure, all government and private schools in the Jammu Division will remain closed until August 30. School authorities have been advised to explore online classes for students of Classes 9 to 12 where infrastructure and internet connectivity permit.

CM Abdullah Reviews Flood Situation

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reviewed the flood situation and expressed concern over the impact of two days of continuous rainfall, noting that the Union Territory narrowly avoided a major crisis.

Speaking to ANI, Chief Minister Abdullah said, "If it had rained for 1-1.5 more days, we would have faced a lot of difficulties. However, the water has now started receding. But going forward, I will have to hold meetings with the officers myself to understand what we did after 2014. If this is the situation after two days of rain, then God forbid if it had rained for four days, our situation would have been like it was in 2014. We will have to take stock of our shortcomings because we cannot continue to live in fear."

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Abdullah held a meeting with Council Ministers, Advisors, MLAs from affected areas, and senior officers to assess the impact of continuous rainfall that has caused flooding, rising water levels, and damage to life and property. He also spoke to PM Modi, briefing him on the worst-hit areas, particularly along the banks of the Tawi River.

Army Conducts Rescue Ops

The Indian Army’s Rising Star Corps has been actively involved in rescue and relief operations in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Pathankot, and Gurdaspur. With 20 operational columns, the Army has rescued over 943 people, including 50 children from an orphanage in RS Pura, 56 BSF personnel, and 21 CRPF personnel. The troops have also delivered essential supplies and medicines and restored critical communication networks in Jammu.

NH-44 Remains Shut

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) remains closed for the second day after sections in Samroli were washed away. Restoration work is ongoing, especially in the Chenani-Udhampur sector. The River Jhelum’s water level in Srinagar has decreased.

There have been landslides at many places between Udhampur and Samroli. Shooting stones have fallen in many places.