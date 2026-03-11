Jammu & Kashmir weather alert: Rain and snow to bring respite from unusual heat; IMD issues advisory

After a prolonged period of unusually high temperatures, Jammu and Kashmir is all set to witness a change in its weather. An alert has been issued by the Meteorological (MeT) Centre situated in Srinagar regarding rain and snowfall in the Union Territory. It is indeed a welcome respite from the unusually high temperatures that have gripped Jammu and Kashmir over the past few days.

Heatwave trends: Temperatures consistently above normal

The current year has witnessed an alarming trend of temperatures consistently staying above normal. Although there has been a brief respite with rain or snowfall at higher elevations, temperatures have continued to soar.

Until last week, temperatures were 10 degrees above normal. But with the actual onset of the summer season, there has been a slight decrease in the temperature differential between normal and maximum temperatures.

Forecast: Snow to hit mountains, rain to hit plains

Today is expected to witness cloudy weather across Jammu and Kashmir, as predicted by the MeT Department.

Rainfall: Expect light to moderate rain to fall across most parts of the province.

Snowfall: North and central Kashmir is expected to witness moderate snowfall across higher reaches.

Traffic impact: There may be disruptions on mountain passes and high-altitude roads due to snowfall.

Advisory for farmers and wind warnings

A specific advisory has been issued by the MeT Department regarding farmers. It has requested farmers to stop all activities and spraying work for the next two days.

High winds

Thunderstorms with gusty winds of 30-40 km/hr may be experienced on March 11.

Dry spell

A dry spell is predicted from March 12 to 14. After this, a new system is expected to arrive.

Frequent disruptions ahead

The weather is expected to remain volatile through the third week of March:

March 15-16: Fresh clouds with light rain/snow, especially on the night of the 15th.

March 17-20: There may be light rain and snow at various places in UT.

Recorded temperatures: A look at the numbers

The temperature readings for Tuesday indicate a marked and alarming departure from normal seasonal variations in Jammu and Kashmir. For instance, in Jammu, the maximum temperature was recorded at 31.2°C, which was 5.8°C above normal. In addition, the minimum temperature was recorded at 19.1°C. These variations were more pronounced in Katra, which is the base for Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims. In Katra, for instance, the maximum temperature of 30.4°C was recorded at 9.3°C above normal. In addition, the minimum temperature was recorded at 17.7°C.

In the Kashmir Valley and its higher reaches, Srinagar recorded a maximum of 17.6°C and a minimum of 10.2°C. In contrast, in Gulmarg, which is known for its skiing in winter, the maximum temperature was recorded at 8.4°C with a minimum of 4.4°C. In Banihal, the maximum temperature was recorded at 23.1°C, with its minimum temperature recorded at 13.2°C. These variations underscore the prevailing abnormal conditions in Jammu and Kashmir.

Climate warning: New climate patterns

Weather experts have indicated that the prevailing abnormal conditions in Jammu and Kashmir, where temperatures have been above normal for quite some time, are a warning of changing climate patterns.

